More than 1000 Northland rest home residents have been sent some love this Christmas in the form of a Christmas card with a special message.

An initiative called Sending Love has seen collections of Christmas cards written by members of the public distributed to rest-home residents around the country who might be feeling lonely during the festive time of year.

Whangārei volunteer Ashleigh Young has ensured 975 rest home residents from 17 participating rest homes across Whangārei, Dargaville and the Far North receive a card from the Sending Love initiative this Christmas.

Young said around 150 cards had been donated in Dargaville and around 600 in Whangārei.

Young said the organiser of the donation box in Maungaturoto was able to supply the extra cards needed for the Far North as well as deliver cards to rest homes in her own area and stretching further south.

She said there was a "really good mix" of cards donated by preschools and kindergartens, primary and intermediate schools, businesses, community groups and more.

The cards have been largely dropped off to rest homes for the staff to hand out, or put on the courier to be sent to the Far North but residents at two Whangārei rest homes had their cards hand delivered.

Three children from Little Jemz playground delivered cards to 122 Jane Mander Rest Home and Retirement Village residents last Thursday.

Activities co-ordinator Jazz Phillips at the rest home said the residents enjoyed the visit.

"We had a sing-a-long at the end of it."

One resident gave the kids woolly pom-poms and they were also treated with chocolates.

"The kids got spoilt just as much," Young said.

Phillips said the kids delivered cards in the resthome, and some in the hospital and the serviced apartments.

"I think the residents really enjoyed seeing the little ones."

She said a lot of the residents don't get much, or their family can't make it on Christmas Day so the cards mean quite a lot to them.

Young was very pleased to be able to get a card to every resident at the rest homes involved in the project.

"It's a good feeling that Northland has done it for Northland."

She thanked everyone who had put time and effort into making the cards.