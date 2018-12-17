A Christmas celebration in Moerewa on Saturday was such a success it will become an annual event rotated around the town's community venues.

More than 600 people turned out for the festival organised by local woman Pamela-Anne Simon-Baragwanath, who was concerned that her mokopuna were missing out on the community Christmas celebrations she used to enjoy as a child growing up in Moerewa.

In those days it was a thriving town with a big Christmas parade down the main street, but for the past four years there hadn't been any Christmas events at all in Moerewa, she said.

Saturday's event featured a talent contest, face painting, Harley Davidson rides, bouncy castles, a biggest tuna (eel) competition, giant jenga and chess competitions, a bake-off and a Christmas tree competition for local schools.

One-year-old Makoare Clarke-Kopa, with mum Aaliyah Clarke from Kawakawa, has his first encounter with Santa. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Hana Kōkō (Santa), who arrived wearing a korowai in a Cadillac convertible, had a present for every child. What set it apart from many other Christmas events was that everything – including the ice creams, sausage sizzle and candy floss – was free, to make sure no one could miss out due to lack of money.

"People are just so glad that something's happening in Moerewa again after all these years," Simon-Baragwanath said.

"I wanted to bring back Christmases in Moerewa. We haven't had anything in town for about four years. My mokos gave me the passion to move forward," she said.

Eight trophies had been donated for competitions such as giant chess, pie-eating and biggest tuna (eel), and would be on display all year in a bid to keep the kaupapa alive and start a new town tradition.

Organising the event had been "a massive task" complicated by a last-minute change of venue when Otiria Marae was needed for two tangi.

It had been stressful but it was the Māori way to adapt to such events. She was grateful to Moerewa Christian Fellowship for making their premises available at short notice, and to many generous sponsors who had ensured all attractions could be free.

She intended to set up a committee to help organise next year's event. The venue has yet to be decided but the intention was to hold it at a different venue — including the town's rugby clubs, halls and Otiria Marae — every year.