Christmas this year marks a huge milestone for Northland hairdresser Marilyn "Chic" Fifield as she celebrates 50 years in the industry.

"I absolutely love it. I can't imagine my life without hairdressing," Chic says.

The successful Whangarei businesswoman started in the industry as a 16-year-old in December 1968. Her passion continues.

"I love working with people to help them feel fabulous with a new haircut, style and/or colour. There's a huge amount of satisfaction from making a client feel good."

Chic owns Whangarei's Strand Salon, a successful 33-year-old business.

From comb-ups and setting hair with curlers in the late sixties, haircuts and blow waves in the seventies, perms everywhere all the time in the eighties, straight hair and amazing haircuts in the nineties to today when it's all about colour and styling – she has seen the latest in hairdressing trends many times over.

Chic wanted to be a hairdresser for as long as she can remember.

"I always cut everything I could get my hands on - and often got myself into trouble.

"I cut Mum's curtains, all the fringes off the cushions, the cat's whiskers …

"When I was about 5 my parents bought me a beautiful big walkie talkie doll with long blonde hair. The minute my parents turned their back I cut the whole lot off."

Chic's father tried to discourage her hairdressing interest because he was concerned it wouldn't offer a financially rewarding future.

When she started winning hairdressing competitions not long after starting in the industry, he changed his tune and became a loyal follower of her success.

Chic competed and won local and national awards over two decades.

An October 25, 1979 Northern Advocate article showcases her success as Northland Ladies Hairdressers' Competition aggregate winner for that year, winning the "mode day style" and a new "total inspiration" section.

Competing grew into judging and for 20 years she travelled the country, judging annual regional, then national finals competitions.

Chic has always been interested in professional improvement. The long time, hands-on businesswoman has been part of an industry commercial group for more than 30 years - its aim to support best business practice in hairdressing with conferences, workshops and specialist advice.

She has travelled widely around the world as part of this ongoing commitment. Training young people has been a great passion, developing "too many apprentices to count" over her career.

"It's great to see the apprentices start work, learn skills and grow to the point where they then go on to the many other aspects of the hairdressing industry - including starting their own business.

"A good career starts hair," is a motto she loves to quote.

Chic started working straight from secondary school in then La Femme salon in Rathbone St.

At 18, she and friends travelled to Australia where hairdressing in Sydney exposed her to the latest trends. These were put to good use back at home three years later, when she started working at then Strandz Salon in Whangarei's Laurie Hall Carpark precinct.

In 1976, aged 23, Chic became a business owner, opening the Whangarei Hair Company in John St with a friend. Five years later she went out on her own, buying Strandz Salon.

In 1985 she set up the Strand Salon in the new Strand Arcade, where her 33-year-old business still is today.

Chic's thousands of clients over the years include customers who have been coming to her for more than four decades, and up to three generations of some families.

Having a good team and training staff well is a key feature of business success, she says — her salon's veteran receptionist and "woman Friday" of 25 years, Judy Boucher, an example of this.

Chic's enthusiasm for hairdressing and running a business has never waned. Things have changed in the industry but what makes a good haircut remains the same.

"The person you're working with has to be comfortable wearing their selected style - and it needs to make them feel good."

- Susan Botting