Over many Christmas seasons Whangārei South Rotary has filled up the sleigh and delivered top quality vegetables to thousands of the city's neediest folk.

The people who receive food parcels, Christmas Hampers or the 120 dinners at the Christmas Day lunch the Salvation Army provides wouldn't know the club members played Santa in this way.

But the good folk of Whangārei South Rotary prefer to hand out the thanks than receive them.

Mike Williams, who delivered the trailer and car boot load of spuds, onions, carrots and kumara to the Salvation Army's Aubrey St centre in Whangārei yesterday, said Northland businesses do them proud each year.

Advertisement

Always first up are kumara growers and packhouse co-op Delta Produce in Dargaville, this year donating 250kg of kumara, Williams said.

The Maunu Rd Fruit & Vegetable Store also gave an extremely generous discount on the 400kg of potatoes, carrots and onions the Rotary club purchased there.

Marlene Bowers, from the Salvation Army, said the club's annual gift helped feed 300 families or individuals in need at Christmas.