A new dynamic duo is on paw-trol in Whanganui.

Experienced Whanganui Police dog handler Senior Constable Christian Hogan and 22-month-old dog Veto graduated as an operational patrol team from the New Zealand Police Dog Training Centre at Trentham last week, receiving their certificate from Assistant Commissioner Mike Rusbatch.

Hogan joined the police in 1996 and has been a dog handler for most of his career in Whanganui. He has had six previous dogs, including two qualified for Armed Offenders Squad work.

Veto's litter mate Vako, based in Blenheim, also graduated at the ceremony.

Senior Constable Christian Hogan and Veto receive their graduation certificate from Assistant Commissioner Mike Rusbatch.
