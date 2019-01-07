For Lukas Scowen 2018 was "flipping incredible" but it went too quickly.

It was his first year doing NCEA exams, he spent two and a half weeks in China on a leadership summit and was named a youth MP.

The 16-year-old was one of 20 Kiwi students to attend the Youth Leadership Summit in July which saw students from China and New Zealand come together to learn about leadership and technology as well as each other's country, culture, customs and history.

Lukas said he would bring a lot of what he learned there into 2019. A stand-out for him was learning about Confucius.

Advertisement

"He was so humble and that made people want to follow him.

"His way of leading is something I've definitely brought back."

In October, a few months after the trip, Lukas was named Todd McClay's youth MP.

He will attend Youth Parliament in Wellington on July 16 and 17 to learn about the Government decision-making process and share the views of New Zealand youth.

"I didn't expect to get it so when I found out I was really stoked."

Scowen said he was looking forward to bringing the topic of teen suicide to the table.

"New Zealand has one of the worst rates in the world. I'm not saying any country should be at the top, I'm just asking what are they doing that we are not.

While in Wellington, the youth MPs will provide a youth perspective on current issues.

"At the end of the day we are the ones that experience it and we know the youth better than they do, we are the generation affected."

Lukas, who lives in Ngongotahā, was also caught up in Rotorua's severe flooding last April.

His house wasn't affected but many of those around it were.

As the waters rose into a neighbour's house where two puppies and a dog were stuck in a crate inside, Lukas decided to swim across the road, gain entry to the house and save the dogs.

"At that stage the water was too high to come back with three dogs and people weren't allowed back down the road.

"Around 8pm the Duck boat came and got me and the dogs and took us to the Ngongotahā Hall.

"It was good to see the community jump in and worry about what they had to help."

Looking ahead, Lukas said he wanted to study filmmaking or teaching but was open to other pathways.

For now he's focused on 2019.

"2018 has been really good but it's gone too fast. 2019 is going to be a good year I'm really looking forward to it and I'm excited to see what it brings."