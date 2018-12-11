A group of John Paul College students has taken out one of the top awards in an inaugural technology competition.

The group, known as Vibranium, was named bronze challenge winners in the national Tahi Rua Toru Tech competition after winning the Waikato regional competition earlier this year.

The students designed a role-playing survival game where the gamer is put in difficult situations they need to overcome.

It aims to inform players about different mental disorders and provide ways to tackle situations that may lead to mental health illness.

Judges called the idea innovative and said it catered to all ages.

The group won digital technology equipment worth $3000.

Championship ambassador Dr Michelle Dickinson said the projects in the competition were inspiring.

"New Zealand has a promising digital technology future in hands like these.

"Digital technologies are not just about coding, it's about problem solving, creativity and team work."

Tahi Rua Toru Tech is designed to encourage greater participation in technology and touch on new digital technologies curriculum content.

IT Professionals New Zealand chief executive Paul Matthews said digital technologies were essential to the modern workforce.

"We've had a hugely positive response from teachers and students around the challenge ... We look forward to next year's entries that are sure to impress once again."

Other winners at the challenge were from Auckland and Christchurch.

Students from Arahoe School in Auckland won the Primary Challenge, Hillview Christian School from Christchurch won the First Challenge, and a group from Westlake Girls' High in Auckland won the Silver Challenge.