They are out in all weathers helping their friends cross the roads safely each school day of the year and last week they were rewarded for their efforts.

Over three hundred primary school patrol wardens from the Whanganui region were treated to a movie and an ice cream by the Embassy theatre and Horizons Regional Council last week.

Whanganui constables Rob Conder and Paul Miller train the young wardens each year and accompany them from Majestic Square to the Embassy Theatre for an annual treat.

Embassy owner Gary Vinnell provided a free screening of the movie Smallfoot and Horizons Regional Council Roadsafe co-ordinator Glenda Leitao picked up the bill for well-deserved icecreams.

Rob Conder said the children were "well-behaved despite being very excited."

"It is a big crowd of kids gathered together in one place so it is great that we have help from the Māori Wardens.

"I want to extend our thanks to them for helping us out every year."

School wardens are given training in December every year and adult volunteers also receive training to help with school patrols.