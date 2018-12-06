Five top NorthTec students were acknowledged with awards at the Northland branch of New Zealand Institute of Building Excellence Awards evening.

Students, their whānau, NorthTec tutors and building industry representatives attended the event and NorthTec construction and infrastructure pathway manager Julian Blank presented the awards.

"The event is part of a longstanding partnership between NorthTec and NZIOB to encourage students to become members of the institute. Prizes were awarded to the top students in electrical engineering, Industry Training Association Building (ITAB) apprenticeships, architectural technology, civil engineering, and painting and decorating,'' Blank said.

"They are ranked on criteria that are important to an employer - attendance, attitude, completed assessments and punctuality. Winning one of these awards shows the student is on top of their game and can result in job offers in the industry either on the night or in upcoming weeks."

Advertisement

The winners of this year's awards were Kade Olney (Electrical Engineering), Daniel McLaren (ITAB Apprentice), Nan Zhang (Architectural Technology), Brian Child (Civil Engineering), and Russell Howe (Painting and Decorating Level 4).