A young Whanganui woman's new tattoos are helping her leave behind feelings of shame after years of abuse and self harm.

Casey (not her real name) recently took part in Te Korowai Aroha programme for women on probation.

She was one of eight women who completed the three-day programme, facilitated by Carla Jayne Smith and Amanda Betts, which uses fashion to build confidence.

Award-winning tattooist Lance Hadfield also stepped in to help some of the women.

"The programme is designed to empower women and give them back their confidence," Smith said.

"Tattooing touch-ups or cover-ups is another way we can help.

"Some women are embarrassed about the tattoos they acquired over time and, although it was part of their past journey, in some cases they feel it held them back because they were being judged, especially when going for job interviews.

"We all know that first impressions count, right, and if your hand has FTW (f*** the world) on it, it's only natural to wonder what on earth is behind the message."

Other women had obvious signs of self harm, including Casey who had slashes from a knife all over her forearm.

"Casey was sexually abused, from a broken family and quite frankly did not like herself," Smith said.

"All the problems in her life led her to this. At 23 years of age she is finally starting to pull herself out of that dark place with therapy, the support of her family and the Te Korowai Aroha programme."

Casey said she cut her arms for about five years, on and off.

"At the time of my cuts I was in a really dark place in my life which occurred often," Casey said.

"It felt like nobody loved me. I was hurting so bad inside, I felt worthless. I cut myself to release the pain and to hurt myself.

"It's something I was ashamed about but it wasn't my fault what happened to me and now that I look back after going through AOD [alcohol and other drugs counselling] and these probation courses, I understand a lot better now."

The cuts on her arm were very obvious in her work as a waitress but they have now been covered with a tattoo.

"As soon as I put the food down, everybody could see [the cuts]. It has boosted my confidence so much.

"Now I don't have to walk away thinking 'shame, did they see my cuts'. I can wear my tamokos loud and proud now.

"They tell a story from where I was to where I'm going."

Casey was ashamed of the scars on her forearm.