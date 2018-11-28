Students at Papamoa College collected nearly 1000 items in a single day for the Tauranga Community Foodbank.

Foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin said a whole crate-load of food items were picked up from Papamoa College on Monday from a mufti day the school held last Friday.

Goodwin said it was "outstanding" that 983 food items were donated when the final count was completed.

She said it was not the first time the school had supported the foodbank and as recently as June this year a school mufti day raised about $300 for the foodbank.

Papamoa College teacher Kylie Price said it was "awesome" the Papamoa community wanted to help others at the foodbank.

Price said about 850 students were at school last Friday and she was pleased to see everyone brought an item, some even bringing more.

She said the school had asked the foodbank what they especially wanted and toiletries, tuna, pasta sauces and pasta were on the wishlist.

"It was really good for me to see that the kids listened to that and we had a wide range of items to give the foodbank, not just tins of tomatoes.

"We strive hard at Papamoa College to encourage our students to be good citizens and think of others, especially in our own community."