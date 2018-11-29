As far as the New Zealand/Australia rivalry goes, Dale Clarke's Australian Mid Amateur golf win this month will go down as one of the sweetest.

After winning his first New Zealand Mid Amateur tournament in January, Clarke travelled to Adelaide's Vines Golf Club as the only Kiwi to in a field of nearly 100 Australians to claim his maiden win in the tournament on November 9.

"It was pretty special. I've been working and helping raise my 3-year-old twins so it was good to get out there and have a bit of a hit," Clarke said.

The Sherwood Park Golf Club member came from behind to win as he charged through the field with three birdies from the 13th to the 16th after a double-bogey on the 12th had threatened to ruin his otherwise fine round.

Advertisement

When his blocked drive up the final hole cost him another stroke, Australian Tony Nobbs suddenly had a chance to force a playoff if he could birdie the closing par four.

Nobbs would make a bogey on the 18th for the third consecutive day, gifting Clarke the crown after his equal tournament best one-under-par 71, which left him at two-over for the tournament.

Clarke lived in Australia, working in the mines in Perth, for about 11 years before moving back to Whangārei about 18 months ago.

He said the trick for him was to remain focused.

"I just had to keep patient because even though I wouldn't say it was a tough course, it was really tricky. It just gets into your head more than the tough courses do so you just need to stay patient and let the other guys make the mistakes."

While he was ahead on the leaderboard towards the end of the day, Clarke said he still wouldn't let himself think he was going to win.

"You can't get ahead of yourself because it can be all over in a couple of holes. You just have to block it out, play your own game but its not always that easy, looking at leaderboards."

He said he needed to rely heavily on his experience to be able to win the mid amateur double.

Despite his family commitments, Clarke said he found the time he needed to practise so he could continue his success and compete in the tournaments next year.

Clarke is currently playing in the Men's Toro Interprovincial tournament in Christchurch representing Northland.

He said he was proud to play for Northland and he would be slowly easing himself back into the tournament circuit.

"I'm just taking it as it comes at the moment. Family comes first, they are definitely my priority, but it'll get easier and I can play a couple of tournaments here and there."