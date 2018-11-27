A collection of brightly-painted pint-sized exchange libraries are popping up across Whangārei.

The small wooden boxes filled with books are known as Lilliput Libraries.

Whangārei Libraries' Glenn Davidson said Whangārei Libraries had got the idea from Dunedin where there are quite a few Lilliput Libraries.

"We thought it would be a cool concept to have in Whangārei."

Lilliput Libraries is a project launched by Dunedin-based arts in health charity Poems in the Waiting Room.

"So the idea is that it's a community-run type of a thing, like Whangārei Libraries we're kick-starting it off but ultimately it'd be great for the community to look after them," Davidson said.

He said people can take a book for free from the Lilliput Libraries. They can keep the book forever, return it if they want, exchange it for another one or donate a book in its place.

People can also put books in the Lilliput Libraries for other people to have. People don't have to be a member of anything to make the most of the books.

Francisco Videla, 4, and head teacher Joanna Gregory from Stepping Stones Preschool and Whangārei Libraries' Glenn Davidson with one of Whangārei's Lilliput Libraries. Photo/Michael Cunningham

"Typically they [Lilliput Libraries] sit on people's fence lines and people are guardians so they're responsible for maintaining them, keeping the books stocked up in there and looking after them."

He said artists have been painting the Lilliput Libraries up so they're a piece of art as well as a mini-exchange library. There are four Lilliput Libraries in Whangārei with more in the pipeline.

They are outside Barnardos in Maunu, outside Stepping Stones Preschool on Bank St, on Raumati Cres in Onerahi and on Pataua South Rd.

Stepping Stones Preschool head teacher Joanne Gregory said the Lilliput Library was fantastic.

"I like the way it gets the community into something different, into sharing, it's great."

The Lilliput Library was painted by one of the staff at the preschool.

"All the kids know it's here, we've put books in."

Davidson said if people want a Lilliput Library in their community and are willing to be a guardian, they should contact Whangārei Libraries. There are also plans available if people wish to build their own box.

He said people can paint their own, or organise for someone to do it. Any artists who are willing to donate their time and paint a Lilliput Library should also contact Whangārei Libraries.