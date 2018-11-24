A Rotorua business is excited to be part of the project of filling a bus up with goodies which will help the Rotorua Salvation Army stock its pantry.

First Credit Union's Rotorua branch is filling up a trolley with non-perishable items to donate to Fill the Bus.

Branch manager Anne Hunter said the business had donated to the Salvation Army's foodbank before but this would be the team's first time taking part in Fill the Bus.

She said the branch planned to continue collecting after Fill the Bus, up until the appeal ended on December 22, and would take those items to the Salvation Army's foodbank.

Hunter said the branch's members were able to go in, donate and then go into a draw.

They also invite the public and surrounding businesses to drop items into the branch for the cause.

First Credit Union's Rotorua branch manager Anne Hunter with some of the items donated to their Salvation Army Christmas Appeal trolley. Photo / Ben Fraser

"We are a community-based co-operative and it's all about our staff being proud to get out in the community and do things in the community," Hunter said.

"It's an amazing cause. A lot of people out there struggle at Christmas.

"The Salvation Army do an amazing job right throughout the country helping those in need."

Hunter thanked Countdown Central Mall for loaning the use of one of its trolleys.

Rotorua branch member service officer Louise Sherman was the staff member who suggested taking part in Fill the Bus.

She thought it would be cool to have the donations be a part of the bus collection and that it was great the branch was able to put back into the community.

The Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal is in conjunction with the Rotorua Weekender and The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM.