Rotorua's Westbrook School struggles to find the budget to replace technology, that's why the donation of 29 computers to the school is "amazing", the principal says.

The University of Auckland's Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences has 10 remote sites based at district health boards around the North Island.

Computers at Lakes District Health Board used by the university were recently replaced, leaving the old computers in search of a new home, faculty staff member Erwin Matthias said.

So the 29 desktop computers were given to Westbrook School.

"These are computers not fit for purpose for us but they have at least another three to four years of life in them.

"They are perfect to be used in the classroom."

Toby Huruhanganui, 10, Sophie Fraser, 11, and George Wells, 10, from Westbrook School. Photo / Ben Fraser

Every classroom in the school has been given at least one of the computers.

"I see it as a way of giving back to the community," Matthias said.

"We need to get rid of them so if they can be put to good use, especially for young kids to give them exposure to technology at a young age, that's fantastic."

Westbrook School principal Colin Watkins said the donation was a "huge benefit" to the pupils.

"Our budget for replacing technology is tiny. We struggle to get more than $5000. If we're lucky that's 10 computers. So to be donated 29 is just amazing."

Watkins said desktop computers were also beneficial because the pupils could do a lot more on a desktop than with a handheld device.

Matthias hoped the initiative could be ongoing and said it was a win-win for the university and school.

"Sometimes we take for granted access to technology.

"It's absolutely heartening to see the enthusiasm in the kids faces."