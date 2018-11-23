Rotorua Boys' High School dux Hyung Park. Photo / Ben Fraser 231118bf2.JPG

John Paul College dux Simon Smith. Photo / Supplied 221118simonsmith1.JPG

Western Heights High School dux Jason Lee. Photo / Supplied 221118jasonlee.JPG

Rotorua Girls' High School dux Te Ao Leach. Photo / Supplied 221118teaoleach1.JPG

Six years ago Hyung Park couldn't speak English, now he's been named Rotorua Boys' High School's top student.

Hyung, 18, was named the school's dux at the senior prizegiving at the start of November.

He said he never expected to win the dux prize but never felt disadvantaged by the fact English was his second language.

"I actually wasn't really expecting it I thought my friend was going to get it so it was a bit of a surprise."

Advertisement

Hyung is the latest from Rotorua Boys' High School to take the dux title, along with other

Year 13s across Rotorua schools.

In his final year at Boys' High Hyung studied physics calculus, chemistry, English and digital technology. He found it hard to put the reason for his success into words.

"It's hard to tell. I just went to every class and I did the papers.

"I personally really like those subjects. I just really like doing those kinds of subjects."

Originally from Korea, Hyung moved to New Zealand in 2015 but had been learning English for three years before that.

"Thinking about it, getting dux with English as a second language is a big thing but I didn't really feel disadvantaged.

"I wasn't setting dux as my goal or anything. I wasn't thinking about it, I just go it."

Hyung plans to go to the University of Auckland next year to study engineering.

Hyung said if he could give advice to a person striving for dux it would be to find something they enjoy doing, because then they will succeed.

Rotorua's other duxes have also shared the secrets to their success.

Simon Smith, John Paul College

John Paul College dux Simon Smith. Photo / Supplied

What does being named dux mean to you?

For me being dux is a reflection of the work put into my studies over the course of my high school life. It is both a rewarding and humbling feeling to receive the award and be recognised for my academic effort.

What is your secret for academic success?

Take every opportunity available and apply yourself to your chosen areas of study; even at the time if it may seem pointless or feel like too much effort, I can assure you that it will pay off. Make an effort to balance your study and social life - do not overburden yourself 'work hard, play hard'.

What are your plans for next year?

In 2019 I am planning on heading to the University of Canterbury, to study engineering.

What would you say or what advice would you give to others striving for dux?

You have nothing to lose - why not give it a shot? Even if you are not successful you will still be left with high results and a lasting strong work ethic.

Te Ao Leach, Rotorua Girls' High School

Rotorua Girls' High School dux Te Ao Leach. Photo / Supplied

What does being named dux mean to you?

It is acknowledgement that my hard work and determination has paid off. I came to RGHS in Year 10 after doing all my schooling at Te Kura o Te Koutu. Being dux has enabled me to demonstrate that a solid foundation in te reo Māori, knowing who you are and where you come, from is a huge asset. Another huge driving force for me was to make my family proud. Being dux is my way of being able to give back, to make everyone else's energy that they have invested in me worth it.

What is your secret for academic success?

Determination, hard work, staying focused on my goals and setting high expectations for myself. Sitting down, planning, setting goals and prioritising is what has helped me. One driving force was my whānau. They are my 'why' and I never wanted to let them down.

What are your plans for next year?

After receiving the Te Ara a Kupe Beaton Scholarship I considered applying to an American university, however, I was also fortunate to have been offered the University of Auckland Top Achievers' Scholarship. I decided to stay in New Zealand to study a conjoint in Law and Commerce at the University of Auckland.

What would you say or what advice would you give to others striving for dux?

Set your sights high. Never give up in pursuit of your goals. Stay focused. Work hard to make them a reality. Surround yourself with like-minded people. But last of all make time to have fun along the way-you are a teenager after all.

Holly Forbes, Rotorua Lakes High School

Rotorua Lakes High School dux Holly Forbes. Photo / Supplied

What does being named dux mean to you?

I felt honoured to be named the dux of Lakes High. It was nice to be acknowledged and to know that my effort over the years has paid off. I really appreciate all of the support from my family, teachers and friends.

What is your secret for academic success?

Study technique has been useful, because it has meant I can use my time well, which leaves space for other things in life. To get good grades I typically try to summarise what I have learnt in a topic, use flashcards for memorising key ideas and definitions, then attempt and mark practice questions. I try to be efficient, by using the 80/20 rule and the 'Pomodoro Technique' (where you do short bursts of high intensity study, with breaks in between). I think it helps to work consistently throughout the year, but ultimately it is important to make the most of your last year of high school and have some fun too!

What are your plans for next year?

I am looking forward to studying a Bachelor of Science majoring in Biomed for my first year at the University of Auckland, with the hopes of getting into medicine in the following year. I am also planning on taking a dance paper in semester 2, which focuses on movement, choreography and improvisation.

What would you say or what advice would you give to others striving for dux?

Go for it! You have nothing to lose. Don't stress too much and keep a balance in your life with extra curriculars, academic work, friends, family and fitness; look after both your mind and body. Be involved in the physical world- go to Year 13 camp, make time to hang out with your friends, pursue your passions. Before you know it, school will be over.

As for practical tips, minimise distractions and be disciplined enough to keep up with the workload. Have a study buddy to bounce ideas off and set clear goals for yourself.

Jason Lee, Western Heights High School

Western Heights High School dux Jason Lee. Photo / Supplied

What does being named dux mean to you?

Getting dux was pretty special, as it's something I set as a goal and worked towards over the last year. I'm both proud and humbled to be awarded this.

What is your secret for academic success?

Working hard and staying productive during class probably helped me the most.

What are your plans for next year?

I'll be heading down to the University of Otago, in hopes of getting accepted into medicine.

What would you say or what advice would you give to others striving for dux?

Stay focused, put in the hours and it'll all work out in the end. I think success comes by wanting to achieve something, then working so hard that you do so in the process, rather than setting it as the goal itself. So just try your best, and you'll get there.