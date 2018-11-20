Northland children and families will get the chance to learn more about cooking and healthy food from one of New Zealand's most well-known chefs.

Michael Van de Elzen, restaurateur and television chef known for The Food Truck, will be visiting four Northland schools next month as part of his Good From Scratch Tour to help tackle Kiwi kids' soaring obesity rates.

He will be teaching children how to cook, with the release of his latest cookbook written specifically for children The Good From Scratch Kids Cookbook, and speaking to them about the importance of healthy food and kitchen hygiene habits.

"The Good From Scratch Tour is about knowing what's in your food, and what you're fuelling your body with. Being in the kitchen from a young age helps build that association with food, teaches life skills while also knowing how to make healthy meals and snacks."

Van de Elzen will kick off the Northland leg of his tour at Whangārei Intermediate School on Tuesday, December 4 at 6pm, followed by Parua Bay School at 6pm on Wednesday, St Joseph's Catholic School on Thursday, and will finish with an event organised by Te Kura o Hato Hohepa Te Kamura at Kaeo Memorial Hall at 6pm on Friday.

The event is targeted at children and families so they can continue the conversations about healthy eating at home.

"What I've found after working with groups all over New Zealand is that often it starts with the next generation. In most cases if you teach the children, they go home and teach their parents," Van de Elzen said.

If people are interested in attending the events they should contact the schools for details.