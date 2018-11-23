William Asiata and Oliver Watson's aspirations may be different, but their common goal to learn from other countries has caught they eye of the Prime Minister.

The August 2018/19 round of the Prime Minister's Scholarships has seen Wairoa-based Asiata receive one for Asia, while Waipukurau-born Watson has been rewarded with the scholarship for Latin America.

The scholarship programme, which aims to deepen ties with Asia and Latin America though international education experiences, awarded 78 individuals and 20 groups,

largely from tertiary institutions around the country.

The Hawke's Bay winners, like many of the recipients, will venture to their chosen country towards the end of next year.

Twenty-eight-year-old Asiata is currently completing a Master of Information Technology at the University of Auckland.

The course is a "mixture of computer science and business", Asiata says.

He plans to complete a 12-week computer science research internship with IAESTE in Viet Nam.

"I've been looking at the global news and I have been thinking of world population. We get a lot of immigration from Asia, so I thought it would be good to get some experience living in one of those countries," he said of his decision to apply.

"It was perfect timing."

He hopes to get more experience in his chosen field, but also to "see how other countries approach education".

"I'm not exactly what I will be working on when I get there, but I guess it will just be to further my interest in computer science and to get more knowledge and more experience."

Twenty-five-years-old, Oliver Watson is off to Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro. He is currently in his first year of an International Business degree at Victoria University of Wellington.

Central Hawke's Bay born, Oliver Watson will study for a semester in Rio de Janeiro next year, after receiving a Prime Misters Scholarship for Latin America. Photo / Supplied

"I decided instead of going for the third year, I'll go for the second year and take the opportunity then to get to know a foreign business and foreign business environment, and then come back for the third year, which I would say is the most important year of my course."

It was the first time he applied, and while he had his heart set on the scholarship, Watson was surprised to be successful.

"It just takes so much undue stress off the table because exchanges aren't cheap and there is also the confidence of having the PM Scholarship behind you and it gives you the motivation to continue to excel at University."

He hopes to take "as much knowledge as possible" from the experience, as well as to share "New Zealand's education system to a foreign country".

Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern said ongoing academic relationships and new business opportunities are two things we are seeing result from the programme.

"Our awardees are welcomed and supported by diplomatic communities in New Zealand and offshore, which we also value."

As a mature student, he decided to work for a few years in Australia and travel overseas, prior to studying at University.

"I always knew I was going to study, it was just a matter of time."