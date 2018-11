Tamariki from around the region flocked to Taupō yesterday to perform in the Te Arawa Primary School Kapa Haka Regional Competition.

Children between 8 and 12 performed in 30-minute slots in a range of different categories including waiata, haka, and poi.

Rotorua Intermediate performs. Photo / Stephen Parker

Thirteen schools performed at the event held at the Taupō Events Centre

Full results

Overall Aggregate

1 – Te Wharekura Ngāti Rongomai

2 – Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Koutu

3 - Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ruamata

4 – Rotorua Intermediate

5 – TKKM o Hurungaterangi

Aggregate disciplines

Whakaeke

1st equal – TKKM o Koutu and Te Wharekura o Ngāti Rongomai

2 – Rotorua Intermediate School

Waiata Tawhito

1 - TKKM o Ruamata

2nd equal – Te Matai Te Kura a Iwi o Tapuika and TKKM o Te Koutu

Waiata a-ringa

1 – Te Wharekura Ngāti Rongomai

2nd equal – TKKM o Ruamata and Rotorua Intermediate School and TKKM o Hurungaterangi

Poi

1 – Te Wharekura o Ngāti Rongomai

2 – TKKM o Ruamata and Kaitao Intermediate School

Haka

1 – Te Wharekura o Ngāti Rongomai

2 – Te Matai Te Kura a Iwi o Tapuika

3rd equal – Whangamarino and Rotorua Intermediate

Whakawātea

1 – Te Kura o Te Koutu

2 – Te Wharekura o Ngāti Rongomai

3 – Rotorua Intermediate School

Te Reo

1st equal – Te Wharekura o Ngāti Rongomai and TKKM o Hurungaterangi

2 – Te Matai Te Kura a Iwi o Tapuika

3rd equal – TKKM o Ruamata and Te Kura o Te Koutu

Non – Aggregate

Waiata Tira

1st equal – Whangamarino School and TKKM o Hurungaterangi

2 – Rotorua Intermediate

Kaitataki Tane

1 – Te Wharekura o Ngāti Rongomai

2nd equal – Te Matai Te Kura a Iwi o Tapuika and Te Kura O Hirangi

Kaitataki Wahine

1st equal – TKKM o Ruamata and Te Wharekura o Ngāti Rongomai

2 – Te Kura o Te Koutu

Nga Kakahu

1st equal – Te Wharekura o Ngāti Rongomai and Te Matai Te Kura a Iwi o Tapuika and Te Kura o Te Koutu