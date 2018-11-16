There's a new hero in Northland and his name is Mighty Mike.

Mike is a real helicopter, and also the star character in the latest, and third, children's storybook from the Northland Rescue Helicopter.

Mighty Mike to the Rescue is the story of thrill-seeking brother and sister duo Tia and Ollie who head off to explore the swamps at popular Kai Iwi Lakes.

With friends in tow, including Kenny the Kererū and Kiri the Kiwi, they find themselves lost as darkness descends. When the alarm is raised, Mighty Mike and pilot Tama set out to find them.

The book found a willing bunch of young readers at Whangārei's St Francis Xavier Primary School and Morningside School yesterday.

Many of those eager pupils have already read the two other books in the series, Juliet to the Rescue and Lima Leaps to the Rescue.

The service's general manager, Vanessa Furze, said that like the previous two books this one is a rollicking adventure story which doubles as a fun fundraising project.

"It's great to be able to bring all of our helicopters to life through the books and because we're celebrating 30 years of saving lives this year it's extra special that Mike is on the cover because he has been around for a big part of that time," Furze said.

The launch yesterday marked the exact date 30 years ago when very ill Lynda Tracey was the service's first patient, picked up by chopper at Kaitaia Hospital.

''Lynda's a lovely woman who's still with us, which wouldn't be the case without the rescue service,'' said Steve Macmillan, from one of the main sponsors, Northpower.

''She had three young children at the time and is now the grandmother of three. She was very happy to be part of this book.''

As well as books, Northland Rescue Helicopter dropped off 100 soccer and rugby balls to the schools, donated by Gas and Tyre Whangārei.

All proceeds from book sales go to the Northland Emergency Services Trust. Illustrated by Auckland artist Tony McNeight, the story was written by Good PR, while donations from many Northland businesses paid the publishing costs.