How much would you be willing to give to help four Hamilton police officers to come clean?

Now's the chance to pass on a donation to four officers who are taking the razors to their beards next month, with the aim of raising $10,000 for their chosen charities.

Detective Thomas Joubert, Custody Officer Nathan Dixon and Detective John Craig have joined Constable Jack Driver for The Big Shave Off on December 2 at Victoria on the River.

Mr Driver decided it was time for his beard to go, but decided he wanted to not only make a difference to his appearance, but also make a difference to a charity.

"There comes a point when the beard gets to a certain length, and you need to get rid of it," Mr Driver said.

"I have had my beard for years, but the moustache is absolute carnage at the moment, I can't eat anything or have a coffee without getting flat white in my face."

"We thought what was the point of just getting rid of it, when we could help out charities as well."

Photo caption clockwise: Detective John Craig, Detective Thomas Joubert, Constable Jack Driver and Custody Officer Nathan Dixon.



Mr Driver chose Hospice Waikato as his charity after forming a special bond with his barber, Barry, who lost his mum to cancer.

"A few tears have been shared between us. I am lucky enough to still have my mum, but Barry does not.

"One of my dislikes of being a police officer is death. I try and avoid it but the guys at hospice must have to embrace it. I don't know how they do it.

"I want to give back to them my share of the funds raised. Not only for Barry and his mum but because the staff there deserve a moment of appreciation."

Mr Joubert chose CanTeen as his charity, due to the affects cancer has had on his family and friends.

When he was growing up, he lost two cousins to cancer.

"They were seven and nine years old, and I was a few years younger than them at that time," Mr Joubert said.

"When a young person is going through intense treatment in hospital, little things make a big difference. CanTeen takes care of things like topping up their phone, getting them to appointments, assist with food, helping out with study or making sure professional counsellors are on hand if they're needed."

Mr Dixon chose HeartKids as his charity. In 2016, at 11 weeks of age, his daughter was diagnosed with an acute case of dilated cardiomyopathy with severe left ventricular dysfunction.

Her heart had almost doubled in size and was not working anywhere near where it needed to be.

"Poppy spent nine months at Auckland Starship Hospital with my wife while I remained in Hamilton with our two older children. We were given a 33 per cent chance of survival for our baby.

"This was not a good time for my family, and Heartkids were there to support us through the process," Mr Dixon said.

"They looked after my wife as she spent her weeks alone in Auckland, and gave the older kids and myself encouragement and support as we spent our weeks in Hamilton, and travelling to Starship every weekend."

Mr Craig chose WaiKids as his charity. He has worked two stints on the Child Protection Team.

He feels like the world could do a little more for young people, especially when they have troubled times.

The four officers are still looking for $5000 to reach their target of $10,000.

Donations can be made on their givealittle page: givealittle.co.nz/cause/four-cops-four-beards