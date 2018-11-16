Students in the Whangārei area who have helped their fellow classmates make it safely to school every morning and afternoon have been rewarded for their road safety commitment.

Over four days about 470 school road patrollers, traffic wardens and bus wardens have been treated to a day at the Whangaārei Aquatic Centre.

Blue Light co-ordintor Marnie Reid said the students had contributed to making it safer for anyone accessing schools and on buses at busy times of the day.

"They are out there encouraging people to cross safely and use the patrolled crossing as well as encouraging students on buses to sit down and not distract the driver."

Reid said the Traffic Safety Team Reward Days at the pools was a way to celebrate the students' contribution.

Constable Kenny Rodger dishes up lunch to Jasmine Barker, 10, of Horahora School. Photo/ Tania Whyte

The students enjoyed the wave and hydro pools and a sausage sizzle.

Reid said the students were given training at the end of each year by police and then another course when school was back and they were called to duty.

Two students from each school receive Blue Light medals for distinguished commitment to their School Traffic Safety Team role over the year.