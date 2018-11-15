

The first time Parafed Northland held a water sports day for the physically disabled community, people didn't want to leave.

The Parafed Northland "On Water" Sports Day, which provides sport and recreation for people with physical disabilities, is back tomorrow at Kowharewa Bay in Tutukaka for the second year.

Leesa Andrewes, Parafed Northland event coordinator, said last year's event was cancelled due to bad weather but the feedback from the first water sports day was positive.

"People said the first event was a brilliant experience and 2pm rolled around really quick and every one was still keen to be on the water, so I suppose that's always a good indicator," she said.

This year there will be kayaking; stand up paddleboarding with SUP Bro, waka ama with Mitamitaga; and surf ski with Tim Eves.

Andrewes said the day was great because it meant people could access adaptive equipment from land to sea.

"We have a beach wheelchair to get people to the water and once they are on the water we have the adaptive paddleboards and things. It provides them with an opportunity they may not otherwise have."

The event runs from 10am to 2pm and Andrewes said it's important that people register by 5pm today if they want to attend.

To register visit www.parafednorthland.co.nz