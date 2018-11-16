Rotorua pupils are preparing for an annual appeal and hope to bring happiness to people's day.

The Rotorua Daily Post's annual Christmas appeal was formally launched last Saturday and this year proceeds will again go to the Salvation Army Rotorua Foodbank.

From now until December 22, the Rotorua Daily Post, in conjunction with the Rotorua Weekender and The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM, is seeking non-perishable food donations to help the foodbank continue its good work throughout the Christmas period and into 2019.

Monetary donations are also accepted.

How to donate to the Christmas Appeal.

After its success last year, there will again be a Fill The Bus day on December 5.

There are a number of Rotorua schools getting behind Fill the Bus again this year, including Otonga Rd Primary School.

Pupil Kate Hastings, 11, says the Salvation Army Christmas Appeal and Fill the Bus is a great idea.

She says this is because their school is helping other people, and everyone is the same.

"I think it's good we are helping others, otherwise they might suffer without our help."

Zoe Parker, 10, says when she took part in Fill The Bus last year she liked the good feeling of helping people who needed support.

"I think it's great because you are being helpful and kind to people who don't have as much as you do, and then we all know what it feels like to be kind and generous.

"Hopefully it brings some happiness to their day."

Justin Robertson, 11, says he enjoyed taking part last year because it was so fast and easy to give to someone in need.

Jemma Francis, 10, says she enjoys donating to people in need, and she donated canned food last year.

The food donated through the appeal goes towards creating Christmas hampers for those in need. Any money donated is used to buy more food.