Year 13 student Ruby Carter has already made drama her life, but next year she is heading to Te Auaha performing arts school to make it a career.

The John Paul College student has completed an Associate Diploma of Speech and Drama Performance this year and received the Senior Civic Arts scholarship for Speech and Drama for her outstanding marks.

She has also been working on an Advanced Associate Diploma of Speech and Drama Teaching, all while completing NCEA Level 3.

"It's was a bit of a handful, it was difficult," Ruby said.

Advertisement

"It was just about pushing myself to get the things I wanted.

"It's a lot, but I'm passionate about it so it doesn't feel like a lot, it feels like the perfect amount."

Ruby's drama teacher Jennifer Wicks said the 17-year-old had taken on a huge amount and achieved a lot this year.

"That's just insane, the amount of work, but you can't say no to Ruby. She's just very determined."

Ruby was involved in drama from the age of 7, but an acting career wasn't on her radar until later.

"I wasn't until I got into acting myself that I realised how much I loved it," she said.

Ruby said she would like to pursue a career in acting - ideally in a mix of stage and screen roles.

"I've done teaching and I love it, it's rewarding to watch the kids grow and develop their skills, but I'd always prefer to be on stage myself, it's just the place where I love to be.

"It's a difficult industry to break into and I feel like it's not a very realistic outlook to go into the world with, but you've got to have a bit of faith in the universe."

Ruby's family have been supportive of her decision to head to drama school and pursue acting.

"My family is amazing, they're so supportive it's ridiculous.

"My little sister does drama as well, we've trained up the family to be supportive whether they like it or not."

Ruby will be performing in the annual Drama Kids Showcase on Saturday November 17 at 2pm at Shambles Theatre. Tickets are $5 at the door.