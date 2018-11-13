When the Russian Imperial Ballet performs at the Royal Wanganui Opera House next week there will be a little local flavour on stage.

Twelve young dancers from the Shirley McDouall School of Dance have been invited to participate in the first part of the triple bill Sleeping Beauty.

"They contacted us during Term One and said they wanted to invite 12 dancers to perform the children's dance for the wedding of Princess Aurora and Prince Desire," said principal Melissa Tate.

"The dancers had to be a specific height so I started measuring our students from the most senior grade down."

Once she had identified those with the right height requirements, Tate watched a video link of the dance and started rehearsing with the students.

"A ballet mistress from the Russian Imperial Ballet came to rehearse with us during Labour weekend and it was fantastic.

"She was lovely and really pleased that she was able to finish early because she was satisfied with the level of proficiency."

Tate said the dancers will perform a piece by themselves before joining the Russian cast for the wedding dance.

"They are excited to perform and also to watch the Russian Imperial Ballet perform the other two acts."

The triple bill also includes the one-act ballet Les Sylphides and Act III from Carmen.

Shirley McDouall student Makenzie Tate has another reason to celebrate because she has also been selected to dance with the Royal New Zealand Ballet.

"Makenzie has been selected to dance two parts in The Nutcracker with RNZ Ballet in Palmerston North on November 28."

Imperial Russian Ballet: A Russian Triple Bill, Tuesday, November 20 at 7.30pm, Royal Wanganui Opera House. Book online at seatadvisor.com or at Royal Wanganui Opera House 06 349 0511.

