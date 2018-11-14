Pupils from Lynmore School have beaten teams from 53 schools in a regional maths contest.

The 10th annual Baymaths competition was held last month and three pupils from the school won the Year 6 event.

The competition was held at Otumoetai Intermediate in Tauranga and featured schools from Tauranga, Hamilton, Katikati, Te Puke and Gisborne. Lynmore School was the only Rotorua school represented.

Baymaths was designed and hosted by the staff at the intermediate and featured a Year 6 event, and Year 7 and 8 event.

It features an individual round, a team round and a speed round.

Lynmore School principal Lorraine Taylor said this was the first year they had entered and they did it to give the students a challenge.

"We didn't expect to win and would have been excited to even finish in the top 20 of 53 schools but to come away with the win is truly outstanding."

She said the win was a credit to the teachers, parents and students.

"We are so proud of them and proud that a Rotorua school could take out the top award."

The team was Lachlan Hogan, Charles Meurisse and Liam Heighway.

The school's second team - Ava Tremain, Siwan Lloyd-Jones and Levi Massam - was 16th.