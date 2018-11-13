A Rotorua school has been selected to host New Zealand's much-loved celebrity chef Michael Van de Elzen for a cooking demonstration and book signing.

Kaharoa School's Christina Clark saw Van de Elzen was asking schools and fundraising groups to apply to be part of his cookbook tour.

She thought it was too good an opportunity to miss.

"We have been working hard on promoting healthy eating and teaching the children to cook. I thought it would be a fun event that supports what we were trying to achieve in the classroom.

Advertisement

"We were really surprised and excited to be selected and are looking forward to hosting the event in Ngongatahā as a fundraising initiative for the PTA," she said.

"Tickets are $10 each and all funds from ticket sales go towards helping the PTA support the school."

Van de Elzen is arguably one of New Zealand's most recognised chefs having owned and operated award-winning restaurants and starring in several top rating television shows The Food Truck, Family Recipes and Kiwi Living, all reinforcing his reputation as "The Healthy Chef".

He is synonymous with creating healthier dishes and finding ways to make children and adults eat more vegetables. His relaxed style and sharp sense of humour has not only made him a household favourite but created a fan-base that stretches from 10 year-olds through to their parents and grandparents across the country.

At the event he will be doing a cooking demonstration from recipes out of his recently released The Good From Scratch Kids Cookbook. The recipes are written specifically for children as part of his commitment to change child obesity rates in New Zealand.

Van de Elzen said he wanted to make sure Kiwi kids knew what was in their food and more importantly how to cook healthy and tasty options.

"After having our two girls, Hazel and Ivy, the reports around child obesity in New Zealand have become increasingly worrying to me. I'm a chef, I want to educate and upskill our Kiwi kids and I feel hugely motivated to make a difference."

Van de Elzen's cooking demonstration will open children's eyes to how fun cooking can be while speaking to them about the importance of healthy food and healthy kitchen hygiene habits.

"The Good From Scratch Tour is about knowing what's in your food, and what you're fuelling your body with. Being in the kitchen from a young age helps build that association with food, teaches life skills while also knowing how to make healthy meals and snacks," Van de Elzen said.

The cooking demonstration and book signing is on this Saturday from 10am at Ngongatahā Hall. Get your tickets from Kaharoa School or online.