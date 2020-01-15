The annual Hobday and Lorenson Yellow Ball Golf Tournament at Castlecliff in Whanganui on Sunday is again expected to yield some colourful language.

The tournament format pits teams of four against each other with each team receiving a numbered yellow ball in addition to the individual balls they decide to play.

The yellow ball is rotated among the four-man team and the score reached by that player goes toward the team's yellow ball competition tally while the individual white ball played by the other team members helps make up his or her gross and stableford tallies.

Castlecliff Golf Club event organiser and club captain Grant Clark said if a player loses the team's yellow ball they are then out of that competition, but still eligible for the stableford and the car prize supported by David Jones Motors for any player scoring a hole-in-one on the 13th hole.

Advertisement

"If a player loses the yellow ball and puts there team out of that competition, there's usually quite a lot of very colourful language, but all is not lost,"Clark said.

"The team is still eligible for the white ball gross and stableford competitions and the car prize. David Jones Motors has very generously put up the prize of a car to the value of $15,000, but if people want to use that base amount and add to it for a more expensive vehicle that's fine. However, you can't take a car of lesser value and cash up with the difference.

READ MORE:

• Car up for grabs in Wellington Anniversary Weekend tournament at Whanganui's Castlecliff Golf Club

• Golf: Neil Forlong hits Hole in One at Castlecliff

• Bowls: Hundreds come to Whanganui for Charted Club's nationals

• Wanganui Golf Club hosting ambrose tournament in costume

"Wanganui Insurance Brokers is also backing the hole-in-one competition.

"This tournament is a lot of fun and while we already have about 100 players registered, we can take more. It's $80 a team to enter. We also welcome visitors on the day. It's a great spectator tournament as long as you are relatively broad-minded and don't mind a bit of colourful language," Clark said.

A shotgun start is scheduled for 10.30am on Sunday.