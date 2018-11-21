The Manawatu Wanganui men's team came with a late flurry to win the coveted Freyberg Masters tournament at the Taupo Golf Club last week.

The team of Junior Tatana, Tony Chettleburgh, Phil Hooper, Rick Harding, Ross Geary and Stu Gillespie performed outstandingly all week to win seven of their eight matches.

Tatana, playing at number one, had a particularly good week, winning all eight of his games, to also take out the player of the tournament. Gillespie went as travelling reserve, but did play five matches. The team was managed by Marty Field from Rangitikei.

Manawatu Wanganui Golf Association development manager Rhys Watkins said the Freyberg Masters was a much sought-after tournament to win, with all districts throughout the country keen to win it.

MWGA last won it in 2006 with Chettleburgh and Field members of that winning combination.

Tatana plays mostly out of the Foxton club these days, but has roots with the Castlecliff Club in Whanganui, while Hooper has won the last two Wanganui Golf Club men's senior titles. Gillespie and Harding are also Wanganui members.

Harding said it was a tough week and while there was some individual brilliance, the team only managed to scrape through to victory over Tasman by half a point.

"Eight games in a week makes it a tough week and Waikato beating Tasman late in the piece gave us the half point we needed to win," Harding said.