In the hack showing, Lily Moss and KS Bee-Keeper dominated. They won the novice hack, open hack, paced and mannered, and best rider classes.

Other consistent performers included Lucy Briant and Totaranui Hope, who featured prominently in the pony showing and bareback rider classes, and Fraser Tombleson, who had a strong run in the hunter jumping with McMillans Rhubarb.

In the horse show hunter section, Cletus (ridden by Rebecca Porter) and Murdoch (Caroline Coop) featured at the top of several divisions, while Zola (Georgie Coop) impressed in the higher Horse of the Year Qualifying (HOYQ) classes.

Show jumping drew strong entries, with Fraser Babbington’s team horses Glastonbury MSNZ and HCPH Blinky Bill claiming wins in the top height classes, and Ella Rouse’s Redcliffs Kachow taking the 1.15-metre sweepstake.

In the pony hunter jumping ring, Let’s Rumble Bumble and rider Olivia Rau dominated. They won the beginner jump, eye opener and novice working hunter.

Lucy Moylan on Done Deal and Chloe Garbett on MJK Halin Park also scored strongly in the open divisions.

In the pony show hunter ring, Cinnamon (Emily Christophers) and Barney Rubble (Rose Kershaw) were HOYQ winners, while Ella Powdrell and My Diamond Lady had wins in the 90-centimetre and 1.00m classes.

Molly Moore (left), on Star, and Ruby Hopkins, on Rednalhgih Oliveston, with sashes and ribbons gained in the intermediate ring of Gisborne Pony Club's annual sports at the Gisborne Showgrounds.

The intermediate and novelty rings were as popular as ever, with younger riders showing great skill and enthusiasm.

Iaana Maynard on Buckle Up and Molly Moore on Star dominated their section, while the Drummond and Tombleson families shone in the novelty ring.

Madeleine Drummond and Kimali-Moon Spirit took home multiple ribbons, including best-rider, walking and trotting accolades.

The Gisborne Pony Club acknowledged sponsors, helpers and judges, whose support made the sports day possible.

Results –

HORSE SHOWING

Unity Class: Indianna, Megan Reynolds, 1; Blueberry, Wendy Hindrup, 2; Gypsy Girl, Sarah Jones, 3; JB Ngati Rangi, Rebecca Watson, 4.

Best walking horse: Silverado Gentleman, Lucy Bond, 1; Back Talk, Lucy Hill, 2; Casper the Friendly Ghost, Justine Mclachlan, 3; Blueberry, Wendy Hindrup, 4.

Most suitable for beginner: Gypsy Girl, Sarah Jones, 1; Back Talk, Lucy Hill, 2; Casper the Friendly Ghost, Justine Mclachlan, 3; Indianna, Megan Reynolds, 4.

Best combination: Blueberry, Wendy Hindrup, 1; Silverado Gentleman, Lucy Bond, 2; Indianna, Megan Reynolds, 3; Gypsy Girl, Sarah Jones, 4.

Novice hack: KS Bee-Keeper, Lily Moss, 1; Indianna, Megan Reynolds, 2; Back Talk, Lucy Hill, 3; Silverado Gentleman, Lucy Bond, 4.

Open hack: KS Bee-Keeper, Lily Moss, 1; Silverado Gentleman, Lucy Bond, 2; Blueberry, Wendy Hindrup, 3; JB Ngati Rangi, Rebecca Watson, 4.

Paced and mannered: KS Bee-Keeper, Lily Moss, 1; Indianna, Megan Reynolds, 2; Silverado Gentleman, Lucy Bond, 3; Blueberry, Wendy Hindrup, 4.

Best rider: KS Bee-Keeper, Lily Moss, 1; Gypsy Girl, Sarah Jones, 2; Back Talk, Lucy Hill, 3; JB Ngati Rangi, Rebecca Watson, 4.

HORSE HUNTER JUMPING

Beginner jump 65cm: McMillans Rhubarb, Fraser Tombleson, 1; JB Ngati Rangi, Rebecca Watson, 2; Matty, Bridgett Codd, 3; Ngahiwi Birmingham, Fraser Tombleson, 4.

Eye opener jump: Cletus, Rebecca Porter, 1; McMillans Rhubarb, Fraser Tombleson, 2; Harry Wakatipu, Lucy Win-Hewetson, 3; Repia’s Toffee, Mechelle Codd, 4.

Novice working hunter: Cletus, Rebecca Porter, 1; McMillans Rhubarb, Fraser Tombleson, 2; Casper the Friendly Ghost, Justine Mclachlan, 3; Ngahiwi Brooklyn, Ella Rouse, 4.

Open working hunter: Cletus, Rebecca Porter, 1; Blueberry, Wendy Hindrup, 2; McMillans Rhubarb, Fraser Tombleson, 3; Harry Wakatipu, Lucy Win-Hewetson, 4.

Handy hunter: Kiwi Magnum, Zoe McNaught, 1; Indianna, Megan Reynolds, 2; Cletus, Rebecca Porter, 3; Harry Wakatipu, Lucy Win-Hewetson, 4.

HORSE SHOW HUNTERS

80cm introductory: Casper the Friendly Ghost, Justine Mclachlan, 1; Murdoch, Caroline Coop, 2; Silverado Gentleman, Lucy Bond, 3; Mack, Nikki McHugh, 4; Ngahiwi Victoria, Jane Rau, 5.

90cm introductory: Murdoch, Caroline Coop, 1; Solmization, Megan Kanz, 2; Benee, Paula Newman, 3; Autumn Dreams, Sarah Frank, 4; Hololio Sunlight Express, Stellar Aulding.

90cm HOYQ: Midweek Martini, Emma Gibson, 1; Kiwi Magnum, Zoe McNaught, 2; Benee, Paula Newman, 3; Craighaven French Made, Shelley Watts, 4; Cletus, Rebecca Porter, 5.

90cm rider equitation (non-series): Cletus, Rebecca Porter, 1; Hololio Sunlight Express, Stellar Aulding, 2.

1.00m HOYQ: Zola, Georgie Coop, 1; Midweek Martini, Emma Gibson, 2; Astek Quickstep, Isobel Jayne Bevitt, 3; Kiwi Magnum, Zoe McNaught, 4; Solmization, Megan Kanz, 5.

1.10m-1.05m HOYQ: Cletus, Rebecca Porter, 1; Phamias Double Take, Rebekah Tanner, 2; Zola, Georgie Coop, 3; Astek Quickstep, Isobel Jayne Bevitt, 4; Harry Wakatipu, Lucy Win-Hewetson, 5.

HORSE JUMPING

60cm – A1 Art 238.1.1 ribbons: The Jolly Stockman, Sarah Kapene, 1; Repia’s Toffee, Mechelle Codd, 1; Ngahiwi Victoria, Jane Rau, 1; Gypsy Girl, Sarah Jones, 1.

70cm – A1 Art 238.1.1 ribbons: The Jolly Stockman, Sarah Kapene, 1; Matty, Bridgett Codd, 1; Amber, Caileigh Forbes, 1; Maverick, Sarah Holden, 1; Silverado Gentleman, Lucy Bond, 1.

80cm – A1 Art 238.1.1 ribbons: Casper the Friendly Ghost, Justine Mclachlan, 1; Craighaven French Made, Shelley Watts, 1; Hearty Kaupoi, Bre Collier, 1; Hololio Sunlight Express, Stellar Aulding, 1.

90cm – Art 274.2.5.1: Ngahiwi Brooklyn, Ella Rouse, 1; Solmization, Megan Kanz, 2; Cletus, Rebecca Porter, 3; Midweek Martini, Emma Gibson, 4.

1.00m – Art 274.2.5.1: McMillans Rhubarb, Fraser Tombleson, 1; HCPH Blinky Bill, Fraser Babbington, 2; Dust for Days, Georgia Hulme-Moir, 3; Kiwi Magnum, Zoe McNaught, 4.

1.05m – Art 274.2.5.1: Dipped’n Paint, Molly McEwan, 1; Zola, Georgie Coop, 2; Phamias Double Take, Rebekah Tanner, 3; Harry Wakatipu, Lucy Win-Hewetson, 4.

1.10m – Art 274.2.5.1 sweepstake: Glastonbury MSNZ, Fraser Babbington, 1; HCPH Blinky Bill, Fraser Babbington, 2; Kiwi Vision, Cindy Kershaw, 3; McMillans Rhubarb, Fraser Tombleson, 4.

1.15m – Art 274.2.5.1 sweepstake: Redcliffs Kachow, Ella Rouse, 1; Kiwi Vision, Cindy Kershaw, 2; Kiwi Jojokee, Charles Rau, 3.

PONY SHOWING

Best led: Totaranui Hope, Lucy Briant, 1; Just Juno, Olivia Fay Briant, 2; Lurking in the Shadows, Axelrose Campbell, 3; Valrosa Indian Summer, Briar Herries, 4.

Unity class: Totaranui Hope, Lucy Briant, 1; Just Juno, Olivia Fay Briant, 2; KC Twirl, Eva Jean Henry, 3; LWS Lady Latte, Tayla Roberts, 4.

Walking pony: KC Twirl, Eva Jean Henry, 1; Totaranui Hope, Lucy Briant, 2; Just Juno, Olivia Fay Briant, 3; Lurking in the Shadows, Axelrose Campbell, 4.

Novice pony: Just Juno, Olivia Fay Briant, 1; Cinnamon, Emily Christophers, 2; Mangaroa Pearl Warrior, Kyra Loffler, 3; KC Twirl, Eva Jean Henry, 4.

Open pony: Totaranui Hope, Lucy Briant, 1; Baxter, Raphelle Kirkpatrick, 2; Just Juno, Olivia Fay Briant, 3; Mangaroa Pearl Warrior, Kyra Loffler, 4; Cinnamon, Emily Christophers, 4.

Paced and mannered: Just Juno, Olivia Fay Briant, 1; Baxter, Raphelle Kirkpatrick, 2; Cinnamon, Emily Christophers, 3; Pavlova, Lucy Mclachlan, 4.

Pair of ponies: Totaranui Hope, Lucy Briant, 1; Just Juno, Olivia Fay Briant, 1; Mangaroa Pearl Warrior, Kyra Loffler, 2; LWS Lady Latte, Tayla Roberts, 2; Hololio Brandy Song Express, Harlow Greaves, 3; KC Twirl, Eva Jean Henry, 3; Lurking in the Shadows, Axelrose Campbell, 4; Baxter, Raphelle Kirkpatrick, 4.

Rider 12 and under: Totaranui Hope, Lucy Briant, 1; Mangaroa Pearl Warrior, Kyra Loffler, 2; LWS Lady Latte, Tayla Roberts, 3.

Rider 13 to 17: Just Juno, Olivia Fay Briant, 1; Hololio Brandy Song

Express, Harlow Greaves, 2; Charlie Taplin, Kaycee Andrew, 3; Cinnamon, Emily Christophers, 4.

Bareback rider: Totaranui Hope, Lucy Briant, 1; Miss River Queen, Raphelle Kirkpatrick, 2; Just Juno, Olivia Fay Briant, 3; Mangaroa Pearl Warrior, Kyra Loffler, 4; Amazing Blazing Lilly, Baylee Brown, 4.

PONY HUNTER JUMPING

Beginner jump 65cm: Let’s Rumble Bumble, Olivia Rau, 1; Tinda, Molly McEwan, 2; My Pony Macaroni, Emmy Mildenhall, 3; Mangaroa Pearl Warrior, Kyra Loffler, 4.

Eye opener: Let’s Rumble Bumble, Olivia Rau, 1; Done Deal, Lucy Moylan, 2; Mangaroa Pearl Warrior, Kyra Loffler, 3; Wembleybrook Giovanni, Ruby Carr, 4.

Novice working hunter: Let’s Rumble Bumble, Olivia Rau, 1; Amazing Blazing Lilly, Baylee Brown, 2; Just Juno, Olivia Fay Briant, 3; Mangaroa Pearl Warrior, Kyra Loffler, 4.

Open working hunter: Done Deal, Lucy Moylan, 1; MJK Halin Park, Chloe Garbett, 2; Let’s Rumble Bumble, Olivia Rau, 3; Just Juno, Olivia Fay Briant, 4.

Handy hunter (12 and under): Mangaroa Pearl Warrior, Kyra Loffler, 1; Let’s Rumble Bumble, Olivia Rau, 2.

Handy hunter (13 to 17): MJK Halin Park, Chloe Garbett, 1; Done Deal, Lucy Moylan, 2; Tinda, Molly McEwan, 3; Wembleybrook Giovanni, Ruby Carr, 4.

PONY SHOW HUNTERS

50cm introductory: Miss River Queen, Raphelle Kirkpatrick, 1; Buckle Up, Iaana Maynard, 2; Mr Riley, Rerepeti Gibson, 3; KC Twirl, Eva Jean Henry, 4; Pine Hollow MJK Swiper, Angel Hoogland, 5.

60cm introductory: Miss River Queen, Raphelle Kirkpatrick, 1; Pine Hollow MJK Swiper, Angel Hoogland, 2; Tinda, Molly McEwan, 3; Mr Riley, Rerepeti Gibson, 4; Buckle Up, Iaana Maynard, 5.

Cat C – 80cm HOYQ: Done Deal, Lucy Moylan, 1; Cameo LH, Isobel Bevitt, 2; Milky Way, Elliot Swanson, 3; Handsom Hank, Shannon Kanz, 4;

Sooty, Zoe Newman, 5.

Cat B – 70cm – HOYQ: Barney Rubble, Rose Kershaw, 1; Jedi Taku Ngākau, Liv Pounamu Collier, 2; Hine, Parinuitera Love-Pomana, 3; Rivermill Clementine, Isobel Bevitt, 4.

Cat A – 60cm – HOYQ: Cinnamon, Emily Christophers, 1; WFS Love Bug, Lexi Hale, 2.

Cat C – 80cm pony rider equitation: Barney Rubble, Rose Kershaw, 1; Done Deal, Lucy Moylan, 2; Handsom Hank, Shannon Kanz, 3; Hololio Brandy Song Express, Harlow Greaves, 4; Tinda, Molly McEwan, 5.

Cat C – 90cm HOYQ: My Diamond Lady, Ella Powdrell, 1; Milky Way, Elliot Swanson, 2; Wembleybrook Giovanni, Ruby Carr, 3; Handsom Hank, Shannon Kanz, 4; Phamias Irish Cream, Isobel Bevitt, 5.

Cat B – 80cm – HOYQ: Rivermill Clementine, Isobel Bevitt, 1; Barney Rubble, Rose Kershaw, 2; Jedi Taku Ngākau, Liv Pounamu Collier, 3; Amazing Blazing Lilly, Baylee Brown, 4; Hine, Parinuitera Love-Pomana, 5.

Cat A – 50cm pony rider equitation 12 years and under (non-series): Jedi Taku Ngākau, Liv Pounamu Collier, 1.

Cat A – 70cm HOYQ: Cinnamon, Emily Christophers, 1.

PONY JUMPING

50cm – A1 Art 238.1.1 ribbons: My Sweet Nevaeh, Caitlin Moore, 1; Rednalhgih Oliveston, Ruby Hopkins, 1; Baxter, Raphelle Kirkpatrick, 1; Star, Molly Moore, 1.

60cm – A1 Art 238.1.1 ribbons: My Pony Macaroni, Emmy Mildenhall, 1; Buckle Up, Iaana Maynard, 1; Pine Hollow MJK Swiper, Angel Hoogland, 1; WFS Love Bug, Lexi Hale, 1; KC Twirl, Eva Jean Henry, 1; Mangaroa Pearl Warrior, Kyra Loffler, 1; Jedi Taku Ngākau, Liv Pounamu Collier, 1.

70cm – A1 Art 238.1.1 ribbons: Sooty, Zoe Newman, 1; Pavlova, Lucy Mclachlan, 1; My Pony Macaroni, Emmy Mildenhall, 1; Mangaroa Pearl Warrior, Kyra Loffler, 1; Hine, Parinuitera Love-Pomana, 1; Tik Tok Tony, Jennifer Hofman, 1; Miss Candy, Jennifer Hofman, 1; Let’s Rumble Bumble, Olivia Rau, 1.

80cm – Art 274.2.5.1: Let’s Rumble Bumble, Olivia Rau, 1; Handsom Hank, Shannon Kanz, 1; Crossiebeg Derry, Ava Powdrell, 3; Miss Candy, Jennifer Hofman, 4.

90cm – Art 274.2.5.1: My Diamond Lady, Ella Powdrell, 1; Handsom Hank, Shannon Kanz, 2; MJK Halin Park, Chloe Garbett, 3; Charlie Taplin, Kaycee Andrew, 4.

1.00m – Art 274.2.5.1: My Diamond Lady, Ella Powdrell, 1; Handsom Hank, Shannon Kanz, 2; Wembleybrook Giovanni, Ruby Carr, 3; Barney Rubble, Rose Kershaw, 4.

1.05m-1.10m – Art 274.2.5.1 sweepstake: Negroni, Georgie Coop, 1; Paint Me A Fantasy, Stellar Aulding, 2.

7.1 7.1 – 1.10m – Art 274.2.5.1 sweepstake: Paint Me A Fantasy, Stellar Aulding, 1; Negroni, Georgie Coop, 2.

INTERMEDIATE RING

Bending: Buckle Up, Iaana Maynard, 1; Star, Molly Moore, 2; My Sweet Nevaeh, Caitlin Moore, 3;, Rednalhgih Oliveston Ruby Hopkins, 4; Trigger, Fleur Randall, 5.

Cup race: Trigger, Fleur Randall, 1; Rednalhgih Oliveston, Ruby Hopkins, 2; My Sweet Nevaeh, Caitlin Moore, 3; Star, Molly Moore, 4; Buckle Up, Iaana Maynard, 5.

Stock horse race: Star, Molly Moore, 1; Buckle Up, Iaana Maynard, 2; Rednalhgih Oliveston, Ruby Hopkins, 3; My Sweet Nevaeh, Caitlin Moore, 4; Trigger, Fleur Randall, 5.

Best combination: Buckle Up, Iaana Maynard, 1; Rednalhgih Oliveston, Ruby Hopkins, 2; My Sweet Nevaeh, Caitlin Moore, 3.

Most suitable for a beginner: Irie Queen, Jordan-Ivy Campbell, 1; Rednalhgih Oliveston, Ruby Hopkins, 2; Star, Molly Moore, 3; My Sweet Nevaeh, Caitlin Moore, 3; Trigger, Fleur Randall, 5.

Best rider: Buckle Up, Iaana Maynard, 1; Irie Queen, Jordan-Ivy Campbell, 2; Rednalhgih Oliveston, Ruby Hopkins, 2; Star, Molly Moore, 4; Trigger, Fleur Randall, 4; My Sweet Nevaeh, Caitlin Moore, 6.

Paced and mannered: Trigger, Fleur Randall, 1; My Sweet Nevaeh, Caitlin Moore, 2; Rednalhgih Oliveston, Ruby Hopkins, 3; Star, Molly Moore, 4; Buckle Up, Iaana Maynard, 5.

Pair of ponies: Star, Molly Moore, 1; My Sweet Nevaeh, Caitlin Moore, 1; Buckle Up, Iaana Maynard, 2; Irie Queen, Jordan-Ivy Campbell, 2; Rednalhgih Oliveston, Ruby Hopkins, 3; Trigger, Fleur Randall, 3.

Best walking: Star, Molly Moore, 1; Buckle Up, Iaana Maynard, 2; Rednalhgih Oliveston, Ruby Hopkins, 2; Irie Queen, Jordan-Ivy Campbell, 4; My Sweet Nevaeh, Caitlin Moore, 4; Trigger, Fleur Randall, 4.

Best trotting: Irie Queen, Jordan-Ivy Campbell, 1; Buckle Up, Iaana Maynard, 2; Star, Molly Moore, 3; Trigger, Fleur Randall, 3; My Sweet Nevaeh, Caitlin Moore, 5; Rednalhgih Oliveston, Ruby Hopkins, 5.

NOVELTY RING

Best presented: Kimali-Moon Spirit, Madeleine Drummond, 1; Lightning, Rosalie Drummond, 2; Annie, Ivy Harper, 3; Princess Petra, Lucy Playle, 4.

Best combination: Paddy, Jonty Tombleson, 1; Sparky, Hamish Gavin, 2; Spike, Isabelle Tombleson, 3; Annie, Ivy Harper, 4; Princess Petra, Lucy Playle, 5.

Best rider: Kimali-Moon Spirit, Madeleine Drummond, 1; Paddy, Jonty Tombleson, 2; Princess Petra, Lucy Playle, 3; Lightning, Rosalie Drummond, 4.

Paced and mannered: Paddy, Jonty Tombleson, 1; Kimali-Moon Spirit, Madeleine Drummond, 2; Princess Petra, Lucy Playle, 3; Sparky, Hamish Gavin, 4; Spike, Isabelle Tombleson, 5.

Pair of ponies: Spike, Isabelle Tombleson, 1; Sparky, Ruby Gavin, 2; Paddy, Jonty Tombleson, 3.

Best walking: Kimali-Moon Spirit, Madeleine Drummond, 1; Annie, Ivy Harper, 1; Spike, Isabelle Tombleson, 3; Sparky, Ruby Gavin, 4.

Best trotting: Kimali-Moon Spirit, Madeleine Drummond, 1; Lightning, Rosalie Drummond, 2; Princess Petra, Lucy Playle, 3; Annie, Ivy Harper, 4; Spike, Isabelle Tombleson, 5.

TROPHIES

Landon-Lane Trophy for girl under 17 with most points with one mount: Olivia Briant (Just Juno).

Pearce’s Saddlery prize for rider under 21 with most points: Zoe McNaught (Kiwi Magnum).

Drummond family prize for most points in the novelty ring: Madelaine Drummond (Kimali Moon Spirit).

Intermediate rider: Iaana Maynard (Buckle Up).

Pharmacy 53 prize for novice hack: Lily Moss (KS Bee-Keeper).

Findlay’s Homestyle prize for most points in children’s show hunters: Rose Kershaw (Barney Rubble).

Wallace Chiropractic prize for handy hunter 12 and under: Kyra Loffler (Mangaroa Pearl Warrior).

Handy hunter over 12: Chloe Garbitt (MJK Halin Park).