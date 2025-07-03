The winners advance to the grand final on July 12.

YMP will be brimming with confidence after outgunning Ngatapa nine tries to three last weekend, including a double first-up to right wing Nashwen Mouton, and a top goal-kicking display of six conversions by fullback Mitchell Purvis, who has had a magnificent season with the boot.

“We like to play the game at speed and against Ngatapa we settled down quickly and didn’t throw 50/50 passes,” YMP head coach Willie Brown said.

“We did let a couple of tries in towards the end of the game, which was a tiny bit disappointing, but we can work on that at training.”

Ngatapa captain and lock Jack Twigley acknowledged a typically hard-nosed match effort from No.8 Hamish Chrisp and lock Lachie Johnson, a late call-up for Latrell Walker.

“Early on, YMP were able to get over the advantage line and get quick ball, which let to their scoring 36 first-half points,” Twigley said.

“I’m proud that our boys kept on grinding, though, to get a few tries back by the end of the game.”

Pre-kick-off, a moment of silence was held for Paku Jones, koro of YMP captain hooker Shayde Skudder.

Everything clicked for the blue and whites on Saturday.

June 28, 2025, will forever be remembered in HSOB sporting lore as one of those rare, near-perfect days.

Notwithstanding the guts and determination of their neighbours, for whom lock Jordan Kingi led the hard way, HSOB beat OBM 45-12 at the Oval.

OBM had defeated HSOB 32-22 in round 1 – with left-wing Josaia Bosaka scoring four tries – but round 2’s meeting ran differently.

While OBM won the penalty count 13-6, HSOB won the lineouts 14-7 – including two against the throw – generally had better field position and the greater share of time in possession.

“We played really well with our forwards winning plenty of ball and keeping us on the front foot,” HSOB head coach Wayne Ensor said.

“The backs complemented this and scored some excellent tries. It was good rugby.”

Ensor’s opposite, Kahu Falaoa, was clear and fair in his assessment.

“For us, Bosca [Bosaka] at centre tried hard, openside flanker James Grogan did what needed doing, our veteran No.8 Ratu Asivuriusi Nairoroi was solid in defence and Braedyn Grant was solid at fullback. They were good individual performances,” Falaoa said. “Everyone gave everything they had, but not much went right. There were glimpses.”

The match was preceded by a moment of silence for HSOB and Poverty Bay Rugby icon Bob Preston, who died in New Plymouth on June 25, and Ronnie O’Connor (who played rugby for OBM and HSOB), who died in Waikato Hospital on June 9.

* Saturday’s semifinals kick off at 2.45pm. YMP and OBM meet at Barry Park 2 (referee Matt Smith, assistants Keelyn Smith and Neville Barwick) while Tapaue face HSOB at Lambton Square in Wairoa (ref Ben Holt, assistants Royce Maynard and Colin Shanks).

The Senior 1 semis are at 1pm. Nūhaka V8s host Tamatea R&M YMP Bumbles at Nūhaka Domain (ref Thomas Nukunuku, assistants Joel Pearse and Les Thomas). Mahia play Charteris Choppers Wairoa Athletic at Kaiuku, Ōkūrārenga (ref Lenny Ferris, assistants Paul Brown and Jacob Paku).