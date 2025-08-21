HSOG had a slight lead through each quarter - 10-8 after 15 minutes, 22-21 at halftime and 34-33 going into the final stanza.

Their attackers, led by Kassie Owen, were speedy and delivered quality ball into the shooting end.

Shooters Marcia Beale and Lauren Bennett worked together extremely well - positioning themselves nicely to give their feeders good options.

There were times when Waikohu had to pass the ball around and back to get a clear pass into the circle, but shooters Karyn Matiaha and Princess Tomoana worked the circle well to give their feeders choices.

All the shooters had to work under intense pressure from the circle defenders - Alex Sinclair, Joaquina Kaa and Kelly Wood for HSOG; Arahia Tuhua and Humaria Higgins for Waikohu.

Despite that, they still managed a high percentages of success.

Ever-reliable defender Alex Sinclair has always been up for the challenge and will make it tough for YMP's shooters. Photo / Paul Rickard

Some impressive intercepts were appreciated by vocal supporters, who played their part, particularly in the last quarter as the pressure mounted.

The YMP-Girls’ High semi was a tale of two halves.

YMP led 12-7 at the first break, but the students fought back gamely in the second quarter to win it 10-9 and trail 21-17 at halftime.

YMP used the high lob ball into shooter Paku Skudder effectively, especially Sidney Rore, who delivered many pinpoint passes.

YMP midcourter Sidney Rore delivered some quality ball into her shooters in Wednesday night's semifinal and will look to do the same in the final. Photo / Paul Rickard

The students started a little hesitantly, but grew more confident, and when they drove to the ball, they had better connections and were able to move the ball at speed.

However, those connections broke down after halftime as YMP put more pressure on the ball carrier, created turnovers and piled on the goals.

They won the third quarter 16-6 to lead 37-23 at the third-quarter break and continued that dominance in a 19-6 final period.

Defender Ash Osborne went out hunting the ball. She collected many intercepts and was well backed up by Ritihia Kingi and Keasi Williams-Fonohema.

Ace YMP shooter Paku-Jane Skudder will have her eye on the ball and the prize - in this case the Jan Duncan Memorial Trophy for Premier Grade champions - in the YMCA on Saturday. Photo / Paul Rickard

Midcourter Ata Mangu was fast and seemed to be everywhere on the court, getting her hand to the ball from many opposition passes.

Girls’ High goalkeeper Rhiley Wirihana-Vosaki worked tirelessly and was able to secure several intercepts and tips as the ball went into the circle.

Waikohu, who won a historic first Premier crown in 2025, had to settle for third-equal alongside Girls’ High this year.

The students are competing in the Upper North Island secondary schools tournament in Auckland next week. They are seeded top of B Grade.

Saturday’s “Finals Day” for Gisborne Pak’nSave netball culminates in the Premier Grade final at 1.30pm in the YMCA.

YMP and HSOG met two weeks ago in a close contest for the first three quarters before YMP pulled away to win 52-37 and reverse their 4-goal round 1 loss.

Their most recent results against Waikohu could be a good gauge for Saturday - YMP drew 51-all with them on August 13 before HSOG’s one-goal win on Wednesday.

Both of these games were hard-fought. Add to that the pressure of finals netball and Saturday’s decider is shaping up to be a classic

YMP have made the final eight times in the past 10 years and have won five of them – the most recent of those in 2022 - so will be determined to return to the top of the pecking order.

HSOG, who returned to the Premier Grade in 2025 after a two-year absence, last won the championship in 2021. They will be determined to make that return a dream one.

The final will be preceded by the Premier Reserve final between Brendan Fry Builder Sportsfit and Gis Glass Ngatapa at 11am.

Other senior grades complete their seasons at the Victoria Domain courts.

Prizegiving for all grades, bar Premier, will be held at the end of the 11am games.