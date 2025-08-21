The shooting combination between Lauren Bennett (pictured) and Marcia Beale will be key to High School Old Girls completing a dream return to Gisborne Premier Grade netball after a two-season absence. They face YMP in the grand final at the YMCA on Saturday. Photo / Paul Rickard
There were times when Waikohu had to pass the ball around and back to get a clear pass into the circle, but shooters Karyn Matiaha and Princess Tomoana worked the circle well to give their feeders choices.
All the shooters had to work under intense pressure from the circle defenders - Alex Sinclair, Joaquina Kaa and Kelly Wood for HSOG; Arahia Tuhua and Humaria Higgins for Waikohu.
Despite that, they still managed a high percentages of success.
Some impressive intercepts were appreciated by vocal supporters, who played their part, particularly in the last quarter as the pressure mounted.
The YMP-Girls’ High semi was a tale of two halves.
YMP led 12-7 at the first break, but the students fought back gamely in the second quarter to win it 10-9 and trail 21-17 at halftime.
YMP used the high lob ball into shooter Paku Skudder effectively, especially Sidney Rore, who delivered many pinpoint passes.
The students started a little hesitantly, but grew more confident, and when they drove to the ball, they had better connections and were able to move the ball at speed.
However, those connections broke down after halftime as YMP put more pressure on the ball carrier, created turnovers and piled on the goals.
They won the third quarter 16-6 to lead 37-23 at the third-quarter break and continued that dominance in a 19-6 final period.