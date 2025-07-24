In the first of the Wednesday night games in the YMCA, Taste One HSOG outgunned Gisborne Girls’ High Senior A 57-38.

They had ascendancy throughout the contest, leading 19-10, 34-23 and 46-27 through the breaks.

From the get-go, HSOG’s tight woman-on-woman defence caused problems for Girls’ High, who had to work hard to get the ball to their shooters.

In the second quarter, the students shrugged off the close marking and pulled the deficit back to within five goals.

But HSOG found another gear. They improved their timing to the ball, giving the ball carrier options and opening up the court with long, hard passes.

HSOG midcourt attackers Kassie Owen, Natasha Porter, Peyton Riri and Katie Keogh had good games in their time on the court.

They drove speedily to the top of the goal circle, delivered quality ball to shooters Marcia Beale and Lauren Bennett and were available as needed around the circle.

The students had some good passages of play and collected intercepts and tips, but HSOG were determined on the night and were rewarded with a solid victory.

In the second Wednesday night game, Claydens Waikohu worked hard to beat Whāngārā Old Girls 55-46.

They led 18-12 after the first quarter, 31-21 at the halftime break and 42-35 going into the final quarter.

It was a competitive game, with both teams having their chances to take control, only for the opposition to pull the score back.

Whāngārā made the better start to lead by four goals. However, by the halfway mark of the quarter Waikohu had drawn level at 7-all, then pulled away in the last five minutes to lead by six.

In the second quarter, Whāngārā players put pressure on the Waikohu ball carrier and it created turnovers.

They closed the gap to just three goals, but again Waikohu responded and by halftime they were 10 in front.

The game continued in a similar fashion and the ball often went up and down the court without goals being scored.

Waikohu kept a steady head, though, and completed a nine-goal win.

Karyn Matiaha played well at goal shoot for the victors and had a short stint at goal defence. In the GS bib, she held the space well and her attackers were able to deliver the high lob in to her effectively.

Arihia Tuhua, at goal keep, made timely intercepts and rebounds to create turnovers.

Whāngārā Materoa Poi had a strong game at centre, driving through the middle of the court at speed and linking both ends.

Maiangi Mackey-Gilroy played well at goal attack and wing attack.She was speedy into the circle and worked the ball intelligently into the shooters.

HSOG lead the standings on 32 points, from YMP on 30, Waikohu, who have a game in hand, 28, Girls’ High 16, Horouta 14, Whāngārā OG four and Old Girls Whāngārā no points.

A derby game is the only Premier clash in the Y on Saturday – Whāngārā Old Girls versus clubmates Old Girls Whāngārā at 10.15.

Whāngārā Old Girls won by six last time they met and another tight contest is expected.

Three Premier Reserve games are in the Y – Waikohu P2 v Aorangi Contracting HSOG at 9am; Gis Glass Ngatapa v Horouta Rangitira at noon; and YMP Masters v Brendan Fry Builder Sportsfit at 1pm.

The other senior grades, as well as secondary and intermediate grades, continue on Victoria Domain’s new courts, starting at 8.30am and finishing at 3.15pm.