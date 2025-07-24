Advertisement
Wins to top three in Gisborne Premier Grade midweek netball games

By Sherrill Beale
Waikohu goal keep Arihia Tuhua (right) jumps high for the ball in this Premier Grade game against Whāngārā Old Girls from a previous season. Tuhua was strong in defence as the defending champs beat Whāngārā 55-46 in the YMCA on Wednesday. Also in the shot are Hinewaipounamu Rangihuna (left) and Humaria Higgins. Photo / Paul Rickard

The top three teams in Gisborne netball’s Premier Grade showed their class in games this week as they consolidated their places in the run to the top-four playoffs.

YMP, Waikohu and High School Girls notched wins to put points-table distance between the top three and the chasing pack.

