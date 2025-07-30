Advertisement
Top teams ease to victory in Gisborne Premier Grade midweek netball

By Sherrill Beale
Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

The Fast 5 netball festival held by Gisborne Netball Centre on the Victoria Domains was enjoyed by the 220 players, as the smiles on the faces of these players indicate. Photo / Monique Forrest-McLeod

Top-of-the-table teams YMP and Waikohu cruised to cakewalk wins in in Premier Grade netball games in the YMCA on Wednesday.

Claydens Waikohu put away Horouta Gold 67-39 and Turanga FM YMP outgunned Gisborne Girls’ High Senior A 48-26.

After a close first quarter that ended 13-12 to Waikohu, the defending

