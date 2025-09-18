Advertisement
Top 5 for Whatatutu-Manutūke combo at mixed hockey tournament

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Whatatutu followed up their Poverty Bay secondary schools' hockey competition title with a top 5 finish at the Woolston Trophy mixed secondary school tournament in Stratford with some help from Manutūke players. Back row (from left) are Henry Mohi (coach) Rocky Hare, Deyton Geros, Harley Gray, Bree Thompson (captain), Nikora Broughton, Tuaupiki Tuahine and Te Ahuru Pari. Middle: Amie Waiwai and Jade Stafford (Coach). Front: Sky Moa, Dakota Shaw, Maia Brown (vice-captain) and Mahaki Broughton.

Whatatutu led a triple-pronged Gisborne charge at the Woolston Trophy secondary schools mixed hockey tournament in Stratford.

With some much-appreciated help from Manutūke School, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Whatatutu finished fifth out of 15 teams.

Campion College were sixth and Lytton High eighth.

Having won the Poverty Bay

