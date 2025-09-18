“This made them need to connect well and fast, and they did that. Each game they all delivered and became stronger and more confident.

“There were constant comments from the sideline, tournament managers and umpires on how skilful the team was and how they held themselves during every game.

“We only had 12 players, which was hard from the get-go, but every single player put 110% into every second of every game.”

Whatatutu finished second in their pool after defeating Te Paepae o Aotea 3-2, drawing 0-all with Kerikeri High and losing 3-2 to a combined Putaruru/Matamata College side.

It put them into a fifth-eighth crossover semifinal clash with Lytton High, which Whatatutu won 5-1.

Whatatutu then came up against Campion College and won that game 3-1.

Coach Stafford gave “big ups” to captain Bree Thompson and co-captain Maia Brown.

“They stepped up beautifully in every aspect of their role, leading the team to winning [Poverty Bay’s] secondary grade and top five in the Woolston tournament.

“We are really proud of all the effort and confidence this team has shown this year.”

Campion placed second in their three-team pool - losing 8-1 to TKKM o Whakarewa I Te Reo Ki Tuwharetoa, but bouncing back to defeat Stratford High Mixed 5-0.

They then beat Okaihau College 2-1 to qualify for the fifth-sixth playoff final with Whatatutu.

Lytton were also second in their pool following a 4-3 win over Opunake High, 1-all draw with Whitby/Heretaunga College and 10-0 loss to Huanui College Mixed.

They followed up their defeat by Whatatutu with a 3-2 loss to Okaihau.

Huanui beat Pompallier Mixed First XI 2-1 to win the tournament.