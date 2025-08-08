Childers Rd Reserve will be the venue for the Tairāwhiti Bailey Cup men's knockout football final between Shockers Gold and Thistle Athletic, which kicks off at 2.45pm on Saturday. Photo / Ben Cowper

Thistle and Shockers to do battle in Gisborne football’s Bailey Cup final

The first of Gisborne football’s knockout cup finals features the top two teams in the highest local league.

Thistle Athletic Bobcats won the Tairāwhiti Men’s Championship – the old Eastern League first division – by three points from runners-up Smash Palace Shockers Gold.

On Saturday, they face off in the Bailey Cup final on the Childers Rd Reserve No 1 ground at 2.45pm.

The last time they met, on June 28, George Ure scored twice and Josh Charles once as Athletic beat Shockers 3-1. Max Harris scored for Shockers.

On that occasion, Athletic had Thistle first-team squad members goalkeeper Mark Baple, centre back Junior Jimmy and utility player Alex Shanks in their line-up, and that’s how reserve teams work – reservoirs of talent to be drawn from or to provide game time for first-team squad members unable to travel or coming back from injury.