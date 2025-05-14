Bowls Gisborne-East Coast president Jon Davies with Ella Gibson Open Fours winners (from second left) Tanya Harrison (skip), Marise Raklander, Libby Clay and Ginny Sherriff.

Tanya Harrison skipped the winning team in the annual Ella Gibson Women’s Open Fours held at Poverty Bay Bowling Club.

Harrison and her Gisborne Bowling Club team of Ginny Sherriff, Libby Clay and Marise Raklander won four of the five games they played over two days.

It was a first centre title for Clay and Raklander.

Runners-up were the Poverty Bay team of Jessie Davis-Law (skip), Cheryl Jenkins, Lesley Seymour and Debs Hancock. They had three wins and were the only team to take a game off the winners.

The tournament drew six teams – two from Gisborne and one each from the Kahutia, Poverty Bay, Te Karaka and Tolaga Bay clubs.