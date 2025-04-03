The East Coast Surf Riders team in action this weekend at the New Zealand Boardrider Club Championships in Whangamatā are (from left) Jaxon Pardoe (junior), Holly Quinn (women), Maz Quinn (over-40), Nick White (open) and Jay Quinn (open).
One of the country’s most famous surfing families will help create history at the New Zealand Boardrider Club Championship tag team event in Whangamatā this weekend.
Siblings Maz, Holly, and Jay Quinn, with rising star Jaxon Pardoe, and Nick White, will make up the first Tairāwhiti team to compete at the champs.
Representing the East Coast Surf Riders, the team will take into the event a phenomenal amount of competition experience up to the highest level in the sport.
All three Quinns are former national open champions: Maz four times; Jay three; Holly once.
As a professional surfer, Maz, now 48, was the first New Zealander to win a World Qualifying Series contest (1999) and the first to make the elite World Championship Tour - his success bringing life membership (in 2011) of Surfing New Zealand, alongside father Gary (2002).
Jay, 41, was the first New Zealander to win a world title - the Under-18 crown at the world junior champs in Sydney in 2001 - and has competed on the WQS, as well as representing both New Zealand and Great Britain.
Holly Quinn is excited about this weekend and proud to be flying the Tairāwhiti flag alongside her brothers.
“We are the first Gisborne team to enter it,” she said.
“This was a dream of [former World Championship Tour surfer) Ricardo Christie’s when we started our ‘Kegged’ initiatives to promote competition surfing.
“After two years we’ve finally pulled it together, thanks to a private donation that paid for our entry fees and accommodation.”
Pardoe, at 13, is the baby of the team, but is already making his mark at national level, having won the New Zealand primary schools Year 7 and 8 boys’ title in Gisborne last year and the Under-14 boys’ crown at the national champs in Taranaki in January.
Former New Zealand representative and WQS pro White has replaced 2001 Under-16 world junior championship runner-up Bobby Hansen in the team due to injury.
“We will be by far the oldest team in the event with all our open surfers being over 40, and our junior surfer [is] the youngest,” Holly Quinn said.
A Surfing NZ spokesman said the field for the Saturday event comprised 12 boardrider clubs from around the country.
Teams are made up of two open surfers, one woman, one junior and one over-40 competitor.
“The triumphant club will represent New Zealand at the Usher Cup World Club Challenge to be held on Australia’s Gold Coast in early 2026, where they will join upward of teams from 10 nations and a swathe of clubs from Australia.
“The proud Kiwi clubs will be aiming for nothing less than the chance to represent New Zealand.”