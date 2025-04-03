Jay, 41, was the first New Zealander to win a world title - the Under-18 crown at the world junior champs in Sydney in 2001 - and has competed on the WQS, as well as representing both New Zealand and Great Britain.

Holly Quinn is excited about this weekend and proud to be flying the Tairāwhiti flag alongside her brothers.

“We are the first Gisborne team to enter it,” she said.

“This was a dream of [former World Championship Tour surfer) Ricardo Christie’s when we started our ‘Kegged’ initiatives to promote competition surfing.

“After two years we’ve finally pulled it together, thanks to a private donation that paid for our entry fees and accommodation.”

Former World Championship Tour pro Maz Quinn, at 48 years young, will be in action alongside brother Jay and sister Holly at the New Zealand Boardriders Club Championships. Photo / Shaun Tunny

Pardoe, at 13, is the baby of the team, but is already making his mark at national level, having won the New Zealand primary schools Year 7 and 8 boys’ title in Gisborne last year and the Under-14 boys’ crown at the national champs in Taranaki in January.

Former New Zealand representative and WQS pro White has replaced 2001 Under-16 world junior championship runner-up Bobby Hansen in the team due to injury.

“We will be by far the oldest team in the event with all our open surfers being over 40, and our junior surfer [is] the youngest,” Holly Quinn said.





Jaxon Pardoe, at 13, is the "baby" of the East Coast Surf Riders team competing at a national tag team event in Whangamatā. Photo / Cory Scott

A Surfing NZ spokesman said the field for the Saturday event comprised 12 boardrider clubs from around the country.

Teams are made up of two open surfers, one woman, one junior and one over-40 competitor.

“The triumphant club will represent New Zealand at the Usher Cup World Club Challenge to be held on Australia’s Gold Coast in early 2026, where they will join upward of teams from 10 nations and a swathe of clubs from Australia.

“The proud Kiwi clubs will be aiming for nothing less than the chance to represent New Zealand.”

The tag team format involves all five surfers going out and catching two waves in succession. Points go towards a team total - the highest total winning the top club crown.

Competition kicks off at 8am on Saturday.