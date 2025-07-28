Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

South Africa v Black Ferns XV: Hat-trick to Gisborne’s Kelsey Teneti in New Zealand win in first match

Gisborne Herald
Quick Read

Gisborne's Kelsey Teneti dives under the posts to complete a hat-trick of tries for the Black Ferns XV in their 34-26 win over South Africa in Cape Town. Photo / BackpagePix

Gisborne's Kelsey Teneti dives under the posts to complete a hat-trick of tries for the Black Ferns XV in their 34-26 win over South Africa in Cape Town. Photo / BackpagePix

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Gisborne’s Kelsey Teneti scored a hat-trick of tries for the Black Ferns XV in their match against South Africa in Cape Town.

The pick of her treble in the 34-26 win on Sunday morning (NZT) came when a strong tackle dislodged the ball from South African possession inside the Black

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save