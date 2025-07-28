Gisborne's Kelsey Teneti dives under the posts to complete a hat-trick of tries for the Black Ferns XV in their 34-26 win over South Africa in Cape Town. Photo / BackpagePix

South Africa v Black Ferns XV: Hat-trick to Gisborne’s Kelsey Teneti in New Zealand win in first match

Gisborne's Kelsey Teneti dives under the posts to complete a hat-trick of tries for the Black Ferns XV in their 34-26 win over South Africa in Cape Town. Photo / BackpagePix

Gisborne’s Kelsey Teneti scored a hat-trick of tries for the Black Ferns XV in their match against South Africa in Cape Town.

The pick of her treble in the 34-26 win on Sunday morning (NZT) came when a strong tackle dislodged the ball from South African possession inside the Black Ferns’ half in the 49th minute, the ball falling to the feet of Teneti, who showed her football skills in kicking it twice, before gathering it inside the 22 and sprinting away to score under the posts.

The teams meet again this Sunday at the same Athlone Stadium venue.

Meanwhile, Gisborne-raised players feature in the Black Ferns squad named for the Women’s Rugby World Cup in England.

Mangapapa School, Gisborne Intermediate and Gisborne Girls’ High School and Lytton High School old girl Renee Holmes is among the outside backs, while Awapuni, Gisborne Intermediate and Girls’ High old girl Kaipo Olsen-Baker is in the loose forwards.