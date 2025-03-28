High School Old Boys' Zane Boyle on the charge against Ngatapa in a Poverty Bay Premier club rugby game at the Oval last year. Boyle and his teammates will do battle with the men in green on Saturday as part of the HSOB centenary celebrations.

George Halley is a Blue and White patriot.

And the second-year captain of the Earthworks Solutions High School Old Boys is all too well of the occasion as he and his team prepare for their HSOB centenary weekend clash with Ngatapa on Saturday.

“We’ve been looking forward to this and are really proud to don the colours for the centenary. It’s special to be captain and to have this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said 31-year-old Halley, six years a Premier Grade player.

“All of our boys love rugby, spending time at the club through trainings, games, social functions and helping out where we can. My twins Kobe and Luka play for our Under-10s now so, as with many of us, the Junior Advisory Board has become a big thing for our family, which is awesome.

“We’ve had great numbers at training, a good pre-season behind us and a lot of excited guys in the camp. There’s been a huge buzz around the club lately. This is our only chance at this.”