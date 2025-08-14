“I believe they will be too strong for their opposition,” he said.
The teams are set to meet again in the playoff for third on finals Saturday, before Boys’ High head to Carterton for their winter week schools tournament.
Defending men’s champions Laidlaw YMP face LPSC Resene Masters at 12.30pm on Saturday.
“YMP will use this game to fine-tune themselves ahead of their premier final against Traktion,” Tupara said.
“The Masters, on the other hand, will want to end their season with a strong effort.”
PGG Wrightson Ngatapa and GMC Green meet at 2pm in a rehearsal for the women’s premier grand final.
“I am excited to see how this pans out,” Tupara said. “To see whether or not Ngatapa can improve on their previous games against the Green Machine [4-0 and 5-0 wins to GMC].”
The match between LPSC Emerre and Hathaway Insurance Paikea and GMC Kowhai from 3.30pm will be yet another preview of a finals encounter.
They will meet again the following week in the “B Grade” final for women.
“Paikea will go in as favourites,” Tupara said. “But both teams will use this game to find out more about their respective strengths and weaknesses.”