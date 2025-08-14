Gisborne Boys' High First XI scoring supremo Ollie Egan will look to add to his Poverty Bay men's club hockey tally against Waituhi on Friday might. He is closing in on 40 goals for the season. Photo / Mai Gooch

Waituhi face the prospect of an onslaught from a Gisborne Boys’ High School First XI still hurting from failing to make the Poverty Bay Premier men’s club hockey grand final.

The students are sure to be determined to produce a strong performance on the Hain Farming Turf at Harry Barker Reserve in a Friday-night game.

They were said to be “pretty gutted” to have missed out on getting to the final following their 4-2 loss to Lytton Paikea Sports Club LOB Traktion last weekend.

This weekend’s four men’s and women’s matches will be the last ahead of finals day on August 23.

The students and Waituhi face off at 6.30pm on Friday and Poverty Bay Hockey chairman Kohere Tupara expects them to bounce back from the Traktion defeat.