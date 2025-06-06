Advertisement
Gisborne Herald / Sport

Robin Jefferson, Gisborne bowls icon, steps back after decades of play

Sports reporter·Gisborne Herald·
Robin Jefferson sends down a delivery during his time as one of the top bowlers in the Gisborne-East Coast centre. Photo / Paul Rickard

  • Robin Jefferson, 83, has ended his competitive days on the greens after 60 years of representative sport due to a knee injury.
  • He won 57 Gisborne-East Coast centre titles and was influential in raising competitiveness in the region.
  • Jefferson coached many players, including Shannon McIlroy, and was a prominent figure in New Zealand bowls.

The season just ended was the first since 1990 where the old lion of Gisborne-East Coast lawn bowls did not play a game.

Robin Jefferson had previously said he was retiring, but he was coaxed on to the green on the odd occasion to help out.

His left

