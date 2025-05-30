Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald / Sport

Adam Rickard a class above the rest in Poverty Bay East Coast indoor bowls junior singles

By Coralie Campbell-Whitehead
Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

Poverty Bay East Coast indoor bowls centre masters fours champions (from left) Bryan Pulley, Lois Lamont, Warren Gibb and Nanette Treloar.

Poverty Bay East Coast indoor bowls centre masters fours champions (from left) Bryan Pulley, Lois Lamont, Warren Gibb and Nanette Treloar.

Poverty Bay East Coast centre junior and masters titles were decided over last weekend.

Adam Rickard won the under-18 junior singles event, while Warren Gibb, Bryan Pulley, Nanette Treloar and Lois Lamont won the masters fours.

Seven bowlers turned in a high standard of play in the junior singles, and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport