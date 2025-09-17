“In the last 20 minutes of the first half our skills came good and in the second half we continued to improve our defence, get up off the line and make good tackles.

“The Coast are a young team, but they hit us with good big shots. They move the ball well and in the second half they got hard to predict with their tap and go. On their day they’ll cause some real problems. They just need a bit more time in the saddle.”

Kaupoi head coach Kahu Tamatea said: “Our boys have great character and team spirit, but we turned the ball over too often against Whanganui.

“That said, we never have a problem making breaks ... we just need to finish those opportunities off.”

On a gorgeous Saturday with 1100-plus in attendance, Whanganui struck in the fourth minute with the first of a hat-trick of tries to big centre Alekesio Vakarorogo, who bounced two would-be tacklers off during a 60m run.

Fullback Adam Boult kicked the first of his seven conversions for 7-0.

The Coast struck back in spectacular style in the sixth minute. From a scrum in Whanganui’s 22, first-five Carlos Kemp found second-five Leigh Bristowe on the crash and fullback Leethan Tipene-Rawiri provided a jinking finish to score in the corner.

Whanganui extended their lead to 14-5 when halfback Rehimana Meihana linked with 50-game second-five Ethan Robinson and right wing Harry Symes scored between the posts.

In the 19th minute, Boult fielded a long Coast kick at halfway and sent Vakarorogo back down the left touchline to score.

Five minutes later, No 8 Ekenasio Fiso went over in the right corner for 26-5, and after super-stepping first five Te Atawhai Mason dotted down close to the posts, Whanganui went to the break 33-5 in front.

Vakarorogo overpowered three Kaupoi to complete his treble four minutes into the second half and Symes completed a double in the 49th.

The Coast stopped the rot with a textbook try in the 55th. Hooker Micky Huriwaka found reserve forward Kaydin Budd in the lineout 8m from the right corner, the Coast worked the ball left over four phases of play and No 8 Hone Haerewa scored. Kemp converted for 45-12.

A Coast break over halfway in the 57th minute had the crowd on their feet only for a huge tackle resulting in Mason breaking down the left and feeding Boult, who scored behind the posts and converted for 52-12.

Reserve Shaun O’Leary added another try to Whanganui’s list in the 72nd, but in the 77th, the Kaupoi gave a reminder of their indomitable nature.

From a penalty awarded by referee Stu Catley 5m in Whanganui territory, the Sky Blues flew right, came back towards the posts and after six phases the powerhouse Bristowe drove over to score.

Kemp kicked his second conversion for 57-19 but the visitors had the last say with a try to giant reserve forward Joseph Abernethy, converted by Boult.

Saturday was “Club Day” for the NPEC union. Players wore their respective club socks and Tihirau Victory Club was named winner of the $1000 for best club set-up at the game.

Bottom-placed Coast face ninth-placed Thames Valley in Coromandel in week 6.