Moshims Spice Horouta completed a Poverty Bay Premier Grade club cricket trophy treble last season. At rear are Jaswinder Basra (left), Nandan Shah, James Birrell, Yash Taak, Viren Patel, Harmanpreet Gill, Gautam Sareen, Simarjeet Basra and vice-captain Shubham Ralhan. Front: Babaldeep Singh, Gurishwar Singh and captain Jagroop Singh.

Poverty Bay cricket lovers can breathe once more.

In local games will tomorrow, Premier grade teams will compete for the 40-over Doleman Cup from midday, while the Senior B grade teams’ quest in the T20 Reserve Grade at the Harry Barker Reserve commences at 2pm.

Observers will no doubt see Moshim’s Spice Horouta teams in both grades once again bat aggressively – under Jagroop Singh, Te Waka won the Premier Grade Triple Crown.

Grade champions the Pioneer Ngatapa Green Caps can be relied upon to play solid all-round cricket in the same style that took them to victory over HSOB Presidents by 66 runs to claim the Hope Cup.

Singh and company have Coastal Concrete Old Boys’ Rugby, under Matthew Cook, as their first opponent.