Despite being without a raft of experienced, quality players, a youthful High School Old Boys crew under Taye McGuinness will battle the Charlie Whitfield-led Gisborne Boys’ High School 1st XI.
For the first time, GBHS has released school leavers to clubs en masse before Christmas to ensure that four teams would play in the top tier.
McGuinness, at 18, is the youngest skipper of an HSOB Premier team. Seventeen-year-old Whitfield is, like McGuinness, a keen and intelligent cricketer.
Poverty Bay club cricket draw
Premier Grade
Round 1 – midday, 40-over Doleman Cup
Harry Barker Reserve Representative Wicket
Moshim’s Spice Horouta v Coastal Concrete Old Boys’ Rugby
HBR ground No.1
Gisborne Boys’ High School 1st XI v High School Old Boys
B Grade club cricket
Round 1 - 2pm, T20
HBR ground No.2
GBHS 2nd XI v Bollywood HSOB Presidents
HBR ground No.4
Pioneer Ngatapa Green Caps v Moshim’s Spice Horouta
Poverty Bay Senior “C” Grade cricket results – Wednesday, October 29
Round 1, T20
Nelson Park No.5
Gisborne Boys’ High School The Blues & Royals 119-6 (Raffaele Colucci 27, Patrick McInnes 25 - Tristan Flamwell 3-28-4, Cody McMurray 2-28-4) beat GBHS The Admiralty 60 all-out in 10.5 overs (Tristan Flamwell 20 - Raffaele Colucci 2-4-3, Kobe Donnelly 2-9-3) by 59 runs.
Nelson Park No.4
GBHS The King’s Own 87-4 in 15.3 overs (Harvey Reynolds 21, Pranash Senthooran 19* - Charlie Whitfield 1-8-3, Finnbar Whitfield 1-13-4) beat GBHS The Life Guards 86-4 (Finnbar Whitfield 32*, Charlie Whitfield 19* - Jake Kirkpatrick 2-28-4) by two wickets.