An “orange” level heavy rain warning has been put in place for areas of Tairawhiti north of Tokomaru Bay from Thursday.

The warning will be in place from 9am tomorrow to midnight Saturday, Metservice said.

“Expect 100-150mm of rain with peak rates of 10-20mm/hr expected on Friday.

“Streams and rivers may rise rapidly with a possibility of surface flooding, slips and difficult driving conditions.”

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence has urged people to take care on the roads and will give regular updates on the situation.