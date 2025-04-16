Advertisement
‘Orange’ level heavy rain warning for north of Tokomaru Bay on East Coast

Gisborne Herald
Rain is predicted for Gisborne for Thursday and Friday, but will ease off and Monday is expected to be the best day of the Easter holiday period. Photo / Paul Rickard

An “orange” level heavy rain warning has been put in place for areas of Tairawhiti north of Tokomaru Bay from Thursday.

The warning will be in place from 9am tomorrow to midnight Saturday, Metservice said.

“Expect 100-150mm of rain with peak rates of 10-20mm/hr expected on Friday.

“Streams and rivers may rise rapidly with a possibility of surface flooding, slips and difficult driving conditions.”

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence has urged people to take care on the roads and will give regular updates on the situation.

The expected rainfall comes from stormy conditions associated with a decaying tropical cyclone passing to the west of New Zealand through the Tasman Sea.

A large swell warning remains in place for Tolaga Bay to Potikirua Point (near Cape Runaway). It is valid from 12pm Thursday to 12am Saturday.

“Northeast combined waves rising to 5.5 metres Thursday midday, then easing below 5 metres Friday midday, and below 4 metres Saturday morning,” MetService said.

MetService forecasts rain and fresh northeasterlies for Gisborne on Thursday and Friday. Saturday will be partly cloudy with the chance of a shower. A few showers are predicted for Sunday, and Monday will be fine with northwesterlies.

