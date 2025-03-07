The Midway team of Tyron Evans, Finn Cameron, Yahni Brown and Jack Lepper won gold in the U19 men’s surf teams' race with a comprehensive accumulated score of 34 points – well ahead of second-placed Omanu.
Midway’s Sophie Petro, Ella Sutton, Jacqueline Kennedy and Emily Petro followed that with another fine effort to collect silver in the U19 women’s teams’ surf race.
Sutton, Petro and Kennedy backed that up, combining with Taylor Newman for bronze in the U17 surf teams' final.
Evans delivered in the run-swim-run as well – earning silver in the U19 men’s final.
Evans and teammates Yahni Brown and Jack Lepper were incredibly unlucky in their U19 board relay final. They led most of the way, only for the last Mairangi Bay paddler to get by on a wave in the fluky conditions, consigning Midway to silver.
The club’s U19 female team of Sophie Petro, Alice Sparks and Emily Petro also earned silver in their board relay final.
To cap off their display of team board skills, Midway’s U17 trio of Sutton, Emily Petro and Kennedy added a bronze medal to the club’s coffers.
Kaiaponi Farms Waikanae’s beach sprinters racked up 30-plus points for their club – two golds, two silver and two bronze – in beach events on Thursday before a big crowd.
Smith led a Waikanae 1-2-3 in the men’s open beach sprint, while Irving won the open women’s final.
Waikanae’s Seven Mapu was second in the open men’s sprint and David Gray was third.