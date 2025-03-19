Blaker had Davis caught by Hiren Bhatti at long on with the score at 80, then bowled old hand Mike Gibson for a three-ball duck.

Ngatapa rebuilt from 80-3, thanks largely to Hoffman Haasbroek (27) and George Whitehead (30), despite the depth and variety of HSOB’s eight-man bowling attack including skilful offie Matt Jefferd, who finished with 2-13 off four overs.

The Sean Moran-skippered Presidents were bowled out for 109 in response,

Jefferd (22) at the top of the order and Blaker (34 at No 6) were their two best with the willow.

With the fall of Jefferd’s opening partner Glen Udall (3) and Steve Whitaker (8), HSOB found themselves at 37-2 in the ninth over.

Udall, Whitaker, Jefferd and No 4 Ollie Needham (12) were big wickets to lose.

Borrie was the chief destroyer with 5-19 off six overs, including two maidens, bowling first change with fellow medium-pacers Gibson (2-8 off two) and Ollie Jonasen (2-25 off 4.5), who shared the new ball (2-15-4.5 overs) with Haasbroek, all in good rhythm.

Jonasen ended the game when he got No 11 Buddikha Kumarage caught by Haasbroek for a two-ball duck five balls into the 25th over.

Both captains said umpires Daniel Stewart and Clarence Campbell did a fine job.

Stewart said they “really enjoyed” the experience.

“The standard overall was high and the respect shown by the teams to each other and the umpires was outstanding. The over rates for both teams was excellent, too.”