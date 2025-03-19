Everybody chips in at Ngatapa.
The Charles Morrison-led Civil Project Solutions Ngatapa Green Caps rustled up a memorable team effort with the bat to decide the 2024-25 Hope Cup Senior B 30-over championship.
Morrison’s crew beat Chicking High School Old Boys’ Presidents by 66 runs, so adding the Hope Cup to the T20 Courier Post Shield they bested HSOB for by 34 runs before Christmas.
Having won the toss and chosen to take first knock on a belter of a No 1 wicket at Harry Barker Reserve, four Caps batsmen made solid contributions in a total of 175-8.
The opening pair of Zac Borrie (21) and Jacque Davis (54) put on 53 before Borrie was bowled by off-spinner Simon Blaker, who went on to take three wickets for 24 runs off six overs, including a maiden.