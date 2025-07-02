Butler was left in awe of Jenkins, who ended up signing for a 3-over 75 off a 10-handicap after winning 3 and 2 on a demanding blue championship tee Awapuni Links course.
There was reference to “a fine wine” when it comes to Jenkins, and he does have a history of success in the BG Cup, having won it with Mark Norman in 2018.
But every golfer knows, you’re only as good as your next round and Jenkins and Rod Norman will probably need to be on their game in a quarterfinal against 2024 runners-up Chris Shaw and Phil Allan, who eliminated second seeds Al Jennings and Manav Garewal.
That meant all of the top 10 qualifiers have been knocked out.
The 32nd and bottom seeds Richard Foon and Neville West are still alive. They came from 3-down after three holes in their clash – played last Thursday – with brothers Tene and Kit Goldsmith to win on the 16th.
Their quarter-final opposition are the quietly confident Colin Simpson and Carl Carmody, who beat Nick Richardson and Wade Owen.
Neil Mackie and Paul Mullooly - BG Cup champs in 2017 – stayed in the hunt for a second crown together in ousting Jimmy Situ and Dave Pirimona. Next up are Nigel Jones and BG Cup first-timer Lindsay Hunt, who brushed aside lone soldier Pete Anderson, whose partner Marcus Gray was away.
Paul Rickard and Brad Morgan had the Saturday off after winning their round of 16 match against Brent Colbert and Lee “Pikey” Hewson the previous weekend. They face a quarterfinal duel with regular BG combo John Williams and Clive Dean, who walloped Bruce Talbot and Jett Whitaker on the 14th.
Williams pooh-poohed a Warriors reference that “this is your year”.
The quarterfinals are on Saturday, along with Bryan Cup subsidiary matches. There is a Bryan Cup catch-up round on Sunday.
Simon Jeune, out of the BG running but still in the Bryan Cup with cohort Rowan Clark, shot the round of the week – a brilliant 2-under 70 last Thursday, highlighted by four birdies.
Ross Gibson produced one of the shots of the week – his tee shot on the par-3 sixth on Saturday hitting the approach marker and rebounding to 1.5m from the hole. He slotted the putt for two and won the approach.
WEDNESDAY - Women’s Stableford: J. Clayton 37, O. Thompson 35, M. Shanks 34.
9-hole women’s Stableford: S. McLaughlin 20, L. Daniels 19.
The Tamatea/Kahukoti combo won six of the seven holes played on the back nine to keep alive Tamatea’s hopes of a second Te K crown, having won it in 2020 with Anaru Reedy.
That put them into a semifinal against Mike Christophers and Downie, who, at 2-up with two to play, were on course for a regulation quarter-final win over Peter Stewart and Josh Hayes only to lose both holes - a Stewart birdie on the 18th sending it to extra time.
Hayes and Downie traded pars - each getting a shot - on the 19th, but a Downie bogey (getting a shot) on the 20th was enough to see them through to the semis.
Craig Christophers and Henwood, the 2021 Te Kanawa champions, finished their round of 16 match against Jason Devery and Bailey Matoe several days after they started it.
They ran out of time to play extra holes after ending 18 holes all-square, so rescheduled the sudden-death playoff. Christophers and Henwood won on the second extra hole, then took a more standard route to the semis by beating Josh Adams and Zavier Lister 2 and 1.
Looming large between Christophers/Henwood and the final are Ian Loffler and Steve Webb, who defeated Kelly Spring and Jason Lloyd 4 and 2.